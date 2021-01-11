Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden publicly received his second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Monday in Newark, Delaware.

Why it matters: Biden's effort to bolster public confidence in the vaccine, which has been found by the FDA to be safe and 95% effective, comes after an alarming number of Americans polled in December said they would reject a vaccine.

What he's saying: Biden told reporters that he still believes his administration will be able to vaccinate 50 million Americans within the first 100 days of his presidency.

  • He said his "No. 1 priority is getting vaccines into people's arms, like we just did today, as rapidly as we can."

Where it stands: Only about 9 million people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far, according to the CDC's latest count.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's plan to shake up vaccine distribution

President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden said on Friday that when he takes office, he'll release nearly all available coronavirus vaccines for distribution, instead of holding some back for second doses.

Why it matters: This could help more people get a first dose of the vaccine sooner, and a person familiar with the administration's planning told WSJ that the decision won't change the timing between doses. But there's no guarantee that the policy won't delay second doses.

Marisa Fernandez
11 hours ago - Health

Colleges embrace on-campus classes despite COVID surges

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Many colleges will bring students back to campus for the spring semester, with or without widespread vaccination.

Why it matters: Several colleges that reopened campuses in the fall were tied to big outbreaks. But schools say they've learned from that experience and improved their safety protocols, and are now confident that they can manage fuller campuses.

Jennifer A. Kingson
11 hours ago - Health

First look: Bloomberg to hold contest for cities to address pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Mike Bloomberg is staging a global competition that asks mayors to describe nimble responses to the pandemic in their cities, with 15 winners receiving $1 million grants.

Why it matters: Urban areas around the world have been the hardest hit by COVID-19, and by pinpointing approaches that have worked particularly well — or that have the potential to do so —  Bloomberg Philanthropies hopes to foster long-lasting societal improvement.

