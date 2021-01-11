Biden receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
President-elect Joe Biden publicly received his second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Monday in Newark, Delaware.
Why it matters: Biden's effort to bolster public confidence in the vaccine, which has been found by the FDA to be safe and 95% effective, comes after an alarming number of Americans polled in December said they would reject a vaccine.
What he's saying: Biden told reporters that he still believes his administration will be able to vaccinate 50 million Americans within the first 100 days of his presidency.
- He said his "No. 1 priority is getting vaccines into people's arms, like we just did today, as rapidly as we can."
Where it stands: Only about 9 million people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far, according to the CDC's latest count.