Biden's clean energy push resonates in Senate battlegrounds

Joe Biden's climate posture is a political winner in four states where Senate races and the presidential contest are competitive, per new polling from progressive think tank Data for Progress.

Why it matters: Biden has tethered the spending portion of his energy and climate platform to his wider economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, which could mean a quick push for legislative action if he wins.

  • And if Biden wins in November, the Senate makeup will affect how much of his agenda is implemented (as least when it comes to parts that require Congress).

By the numbers: It shows support for environmental justice proposals. In North Carolina, for instance, 52% are more likely to vote for a Senate candidate backing the idea of steering 40% of climate investments to low-income communities, while just a quarter of respondents would be less likely.

  • There's also backing for achieving 100% carbon-free power by 2035 (which is part of Biden's platform). Fifty percent support the idea, while 35% back the alternative offered of using "coal, oil and natural gas as well as clean energy sources based on what is cheapest."

Worth noting: Some of the poll's question framing is favorable to aggressive climate policies and spending.

Of note: The overall survey has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.2%, but it's higher for certain questions and sub-groupings.

Coronavirus hastens Big Oil's Atlantic divide on climate change

The pandemic is accelerating a divide between European and American oil companies over climate change and clean energy.

Why it matters: Bottom lines and investor returns will be vastly different across the corporate spectrum depending on how aggressively the world tackles climate change in the coming decades.

New York AG files lawsuit to dissolve NRA

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday to dissolve the National Rifle Association, alleging the group committed fraud by diverting roughly $64 million in charitable donations over three years to support reckless spending by its executives.

Why it matters: The NRA is the most powerful gun lobby in the country and receives a huge amount in donations each year, but New York's investigation claims that CEO Wayne LePierre and other top leaders undermined the organization's mission for their own personal benefit.

How 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate were stranded in Beirut

On Sep. 23, 2013, a Russian-owned, Moldovan-flagged ship departed Georgia en route to Mozambique bearing 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizer as well as explosives.

Why it matters: The Rhosus made an unscheduled stop in Beirut, apparently due to engine problems. The ammonium nitrate never left the port, but destroyed it nearly seven years later, along with much of the city.

