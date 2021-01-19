What Biden's top administration picks signal about his China strategy

Early indicators suggest the Biden administration may continue to pursue a robust China strategy that reaches across multiple government departments and agencies.

Why it matters: Though the Trump administration's approach to China was often controversial, there is broad bipartisan agreement that China poses a major challenge to U.S. interests and values.

Biden's picks for China-related National Security Council positions so far include:

Kurt Campbell — Indo-Pacific coordinator.

Laura Rosenberger — senior China director.

Rush Doshi — senior China director.

Shanthi Kalathil — democracy and human rights coordinator.

Tarun Chhabra — senior director for technology and national security.

Campbell is a veteran former State Department official whose position as Indo-Pacific coordinator, combined with his known aplomb in working through bureaucracy, suggests part of his mandate will include organizing China policy across different government departments.

These choices have been popular among China watchers concerned about China's malign influence activities abroad — and at least one is already viewed with trepidation in Beijing:

For a preview of how Biden's team might pursue a post-Trump China policy, read this recent Foreign Affairs article by Campbell and Doshi, called "How America can shore up Asian order." In the article, Campbell and Doshi prescribe:

A balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.

A regional order that Indo-Pacific states recognize as legitimate.

A coalition to address China’s challenge to the above two.

