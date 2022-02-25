Biden's challenge: Hitting Putin while limiting energy pain

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Alexei Druzhinin (TASS), Alex Wong/Getty Images
New U.S. sanctions don't take aim at Russia's massive petro-exports, reflecting delicate White House efforts to squeeze Vladimir Putin without spurring even greater global energy price spikes.
Why it matters: Oil and natural gas exports are critical to Russia's finances. But the invasion of Ukraine comes as markets are already tight, and the assault sent oil prices above $100 per barrel and sharply increased natural gas prices in Europe too.
The big picture: "Biden is definitely in a tricky spot when it comes to crafting sanctions that will hurt Russia but not the American people," oil analyst Ellen Wald told Axios.
- Wald, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council, said via email that directly hitting Russian energy "would cause dislocation throughout the global oil and gas marketplace."
- "The West has so far refrained from curtailing Russia's ability to market energy supplies...highlighting elevated concern about a price shock amid an extremely tight inventory situation and limited spare capacity," Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh said in a note.
- U.S. gasoline prices are at their highest levels since 2014 and slated to climb further. They currently average $3.57-per-gallon, per AAA.
Catch up fast: The White House on Thursday announced sweeping new sanctions in coordination with the G7.
- They include new export controls and moving to cut off Russia's largest banks from Western financial systems.
- President Biden, in a White House address, also said the U.S. is working with other countries to evaluate additional releases from strategic oil stockpiles.
Zoom in: The sanctions address Russia's oil-and-gas sector to a limited degree via steps like restrictions on U.S. investors providing debt and equity to key Russian companies like Gazprom.
- But U.S. officials emphasized that they're not looking to crimp energy exports from Russia — Europe's largest gas and oil supplier — for now.
- "Our sanctions are not designed to cause any disruption to the current flow of energy from Russia to the world," deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh said at a White House press briefing Thursday.
- He acknowledged Russian energy's "systemic importance in the global economy."
Where it stands: Both Brent crude and U.S. prices fell back significantly Thursday afternoon after surging when the invasion began, though still remain at their highest levels by far since 2014.
- "A good deal of its recent rise was caused by uncertainty over whether Western leaders would impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas directly," Wald said, noting the price retreat yesterday stemmed from the White House signaling that would not happen for now.
- She added, however, that oil prices are still "higher than fundamentals indicate given the ongoing conflict and risk premium."
What they're saying: "I think what the Administration is trying to do is to sharpen all of the pain on the Russians. Denial of access to tech and finance is going to have a massively disproportionate effect on the Russians," said Richard Nephew, a sanctions expert with Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, via email.
- "There is some risk of blowback, but it is much less than if we went over to top with our sanctions," added Nephew, who was previously the deputy special envoy for Iran in the Biden administration and a senior Obama-era sanctions official.
- "The issue is how we can help make the occupation as painful as possible so Russia withdraws. That's where these sanctions will come in," he said.
Yes, but: The efficacy of the effort remains unclear for now.
- As Axios' Emily Peck reported, Russia's been living with and maneuvering around sanctions for nearly a decade and has $630 billion in cash reserves to cushion the impact of the sweeping new restrictions.
What we're watching: The shape of additional sanctions that could follow. "Sanctions work better if you keep piling them on, day by day. Every day needs to be a bad one in Moscow," Nephew said.