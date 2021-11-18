Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden: U.S. "considering" diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The United States is "considering" a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, President Biden told reporters on Thursday.

Why it matters: The president's remarks come amid a broader discussion of China's role as the host the Winter Games because of its record on human rights abuses.

  • The move would mean that a delegation of high-ranking U.S. officials would not attend the opening of the Winter Olympics, Reuters noted.
  • Nearly half of Americans are against China hosting the Games, according to an Axios/Momentive poll.

What they're saying: It's "something we're considering," Biden said ahead of a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • "There are a range of factors where we look at what our presence will be," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing.

Rebecca Falconer
Nov 18, 2021 - World

Philippine official warns Beijing after South China Sea standoff

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Three Chinese coast guard ships blocked and used water cannons on two Philippine boats carrying supplies for troops in the disputed South China Sea, Manila's top diplomat said Thursday.

Why it matters: Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in a statement that Beijing should "back off" as it has "no law enforcement rights" in the region, pointing to protections for Manila under a mutual defense treaty with the U.S.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all adults

Irene Michel, right, gives Santana Ruiz a COVID-19 vaccination in El Monte, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2021. Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday unanimously voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for anyone 18 and older.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will drastically increase the number of people eligible to receive a booster, and fulfill President Biden's pledge to make boosters available to most adults in the U.S.

