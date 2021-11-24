Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden: Murder of Ahmaud Arbery shows "how far we have to go"

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden commended the guilty verdicts in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery Wednesday, adding that his murder demonstrated "how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country."

What he's saying: "Mr. Arbery should be here today, celebrating the holidays with his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, and his father, Marcus Arbery," Biden said in a statement.

  • "While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough," he added. "Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength."
  • "My administration will continue to do the hard work to ensure that equal justice under law is not just a phrase emblazoned in stone above the Supreme Court, but a reality for all Americans."

Why it matters: The president acknowledged that the verdict could not bring Arbery "back to his family," adding that it only "ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished."

Vice President Harris said in a statement: "Ahmaud Arbery should be alive, and nothing can take away the pain that ... the entire Arbery family and community feel today."

  • "Ahmaud Arbery was a son. He was a brother. He was a friend. His life had meaning. We will not forget him."

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Why more Americans are going childless

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A Pew survey late last week found that 44% of Americans between 18 and 49 who aren't parents say it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will have children — an increase of 7 percentage points from 2018.

Why it matters: The shift could lead to smaller family Thanksgiving dinners and major social and economic changes, as children become rarer in many parts of the country and more American adults reach old age with little to no family to support them.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Axios on HBO

Scoop: Centrist Dems sink Biden’s nominee for top bank regulator

Saule Omarova listens during her confirmation hearing. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Five Democratic senators have told the White House they won't support Saule Omarova to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, effectively killing her nomination for the powerful bank-regulator position.

Why it matters: The defiant opposition from a broad coalition of senators reflects the real policy concerns they had with Omarova, a Cornell University law professor who's attracted controversy for her academic writings about hemming in big banks.

Stef W. Kight
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden restarting Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy

Migrants sit against a fence while waiting to board a Border Patrol bus. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

President Biden will start turning asylum seekers back to Mexico as soon as next week under a reinstated Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" program — but will offer them the option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Under court orders, the president will officially undo a key immigration promise, which will force asylum-seekers to wait months in Mexico ahead of their immigration court hearings in the U.S. — as long as Mexico accepts them.

