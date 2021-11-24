Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
President Biden commended the guilty verdicts in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery Wednesday, adding that his murder demonstrated "how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country."
What he's saying: "Mr. Arbery should be here today, celebrating the holidays with his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, and his father, Marcus Arbery," Biden said in a statement.
- "While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough," he added. "Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength."
- "My administration will continue to do the hard work to ensure that equal justice under law is not just a phrase emblazoned in stone above the Supreme Court, but a reality for all Americans."
Why it matters: The president acknowledged that the verdict could not bring Arbery "back to his family," adding that it only "ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished."
Vice President Harris said in a statement: "Ahmaud Arbery should be alive, and nothing can take away the pain that ... the entire Arbery family and community feel today."
- "Ahmaud Arbery was a son. He was a brother. He was a friend. His life had meaning. We will not forget him."