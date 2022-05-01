Poll: Biden's approval rating improves slightly

President Biden's job approval rating has improved slightly over the past two months, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll indicates, though he and Democrats still face challenges ahead of the midterms.

By the numbers: Biden's approval rating stands at 42% per the poll, five points up from February's version of the same poll. His disapproval rating decreased since February by three points to 52%.

Details: While Biden got his highest numbers for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic — with 51% approving — he received significantly lower marks on his handling of the economy, with 38% approval. Twenty-eight percent approved of his handling of inflation.

In a positive indicator for Democrats, the poll found that roughly equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans plan to vote in House races in November — 46% and 45% respectively — a marker that's often a key indicator of the size of the potential shifts in Congress, the Post writes.

But, but, but: Respondents favored Republicans on key issues expected to shape the midterms' outcomes, including the economy, crime, inflation and immigration.

Respondents favored Republicans on key issues expected to shape the midterms' outcomes, including the economy, crime, inflation and immigration. Respondents trusted Democrats to better handle education, abortion, and equal treatment of groups regardless of racial, ethnic or gender identity.

Methodology: The poll was conducted from April 24-28 among a random national sample of 1,004 adults, with 75% reached on cell phones and 25% via landlines. The margin of sampling error is 3.5 percentage points