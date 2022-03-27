Biden's job approval rating hits new low in NBC poll

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

President Biden's job approval rating dropped to 40% in a NBC News Poll out Sunday.

Why it matters: The figure marks Biden's lowest approval rating since coming into office.

What he's saying: “What this poll says is that President Biden and Democrats are headed for a catastrophic election,” Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinions Strategy told NBC News.

McInturff conducted the survey with Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates.

Details: Republicans had a two-point lead when respondents were asked which party they'd like to see take control of Congress.

Roughly 71% of respondents said they believed the nation is "off on the wrong track."

said they believed the nation is "off on the wrong track." Some 62% said their family's income is "falling behind" the cost of living, which respondents ranked as the most important issue facing the nation.

is "falling behind" the cost of living, which respondents ranked as the most important issue facing the nation. Only 28% percent of respondents said they have either a “great deal” (12%) or “quite a bit” (16%) of confidence in Biden’s ability to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

said they have either a “great deal” (12%) or “quite a bit” (16%) of confidence in Biden’s ability to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On coronavirus, 51% of adults approve of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, the poll indicates — up 7% from January.

approve of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, the poll indicates — up 7% from January. Sixty-three percent disapproved of Biden's handling of the economy.

of Biden's handling of the economy. 51% disapproved of his management of foreign policy.

Methodology: The NBC News poll was conducted between March 18-22 and based based on a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults — 750 of whom were reached by cellphone — and with an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1%.