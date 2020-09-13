1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden adviser on Hispanic voters: "We know that we have work to do"

Senior Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders said former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris know there is still work to do as they court Latino and Hispanic voters around the country, while speaking with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

The big picture: Latinos will be the largest non-white voting bloc in the 2020 election for the first time in history. Hispanic and Latino voters make up more than 20% of the electorate in Florida and Arizona, two swing states that President Trump won in 2016.

The state of play: Some Democrats have been warning that support for the Biden-Harris campaign among Latino voters has been dipping.

  • Former 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro told "Axios on HBO," "I think that we could win the battle and lose the war. ... We could win in November, but you could see a potential slide of Latino support for Democrats."
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has privately expressed concerns about the Biden campaign's efforts with Latino voters, saying they should campaign with people popular with younger voters like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), per the Washington Post.

What they're saying: "We know that we have work to do," Symone Sanders said. "We have said from the beginning, and Vice President Biden has been very clear about this as has Sen. Harris, that we are really working to earn every single vote in this country, and we want to earn the votes of the Latino Hispanic community."

Neal Rothschild
Sep 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Voters have made up their minds

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The 2020 presidential election features a pared-back pool of undecided voters after four years of a highly controversial and media-saturated presidency.

Why it matters: Entrenched views mean there's less reason for campaigns to try to change voters' minds than to convince those already with them to vote — and help educate them about mail-in and early-vote procedures to make sure their votes count.

Mike AllenUrsula Perano
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Of 922 powerful Americans, 180 are people of color

A New York Times investigation found that of more than 900 powerful officials — including executives and prominent positions — only about 20% identify as people of color.

Why it matters: While 40% of Americans identify as Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, multiracial or other, representation of those groups at the highest levels of corporate power is sparse, per the Times.

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated Sep 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

These Senate seats are up for election in 2020

Photo: Getty Images

There are 35 Senate seats up for election in 2020 — including a special election in Arizona — many of which are expected to be brutally competitive as Democrats vie for control of the Senate.

Quick take: The Senate is currently made up of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and 2 independents who caucus with the Democrats. Dems must win 3 or 4 GOP-held seats to take control of the Senate — 3 if the new vice president is a Democrat and 4 if not.

