Psaki: Biden will let Congress determine stock trading rules

Erin Doherty

President Biden waves as he returns to the White House on Jan. 17. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden administration will defer any rule changes around lawmakers trading stocks to congressional leadership, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

The big picture: Psaki's remarks come as momentum is building among some progressive Democrats and MAGA Republicans on a proposal to ban sitting lawmakers from trading individual stocks, Axios' Dan Primack and Sophia Cai report.

Driving the news: "The President didn't trade individual stocks when he was a senator, that is how we approached things," Psaki said. "He also believes that everyone should be held to the highest standard, but he'll let the leadership in Congress ... determine what the rule should be," she added.

  • The proposal — which could ban lawmakers, their spouses and dependent children from trading individual stocks while in office — is unlikely to be brought up for a vote by congressional leadership.

Go deeper: Momentum builds to ban lawmakers from trading stocks

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
2 hours ago - Health

Government website for free COVID tests launches early

COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The website where Americans can request free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from the government launched Tuesday and is now accepting orders.

Driving the news: The website went live in its beta phase and is operating at a limited capacity a day before its official launch. Every home in the U.S. is eligible for up to four COVID tests, according to the website.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
2 hours ago - Technology

AT&T, Verizon extend 5G delay over airline panic

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

AT&T and Verizon said Tuesday they would delay lighting up its 5G signals near a limited number of airports after renewed opposition from the aviation industry over concerns about signal interference.

Why it matters: The CEOs of leading airlines warned of catastrophic disruption to flights if AT&T and Verizon deployed 5G as planned this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerZachary Basu
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Ukraine crisis: Blinken to visit Kyiv, then meet Russian foreign minister

Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, following a trip to Kyiv to reinforce U.S. support for Ukraine in the face of a possible Russian invasion, according to a senior U.S. official.

Why it matters: The meeting with Lavrov suggests a diplomatic resolution to the crisis may still be on the table, despite the collapse of security talks between Russia and the West last week.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow