Biden administration launches "one-stop shop" COVID website

President Biden on Wednesday is set to announce the launch of COVID.gov., a website intended to be a "one-stop shop" for COVID resources, including vaccines, tests and masks.

Driving the news: The website includes a tool to help people find locations where they can get tested for COVID-19 and receive oral antiviral treatments if needed.

"With a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools, as well as receive the latest CDC data on the level of COVID-19 in their community," the White House said in a statement.

The big picture: Wednesday's announcement builds on a promise Biden made during his State of the Union address, when he said that more than a million doses of Pfizer's antiviral pills will be available this month.

During the address, Biden announced the "test to treat" program "so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they’re positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost."

There are currently more than 2,000 test-to-treat locations around the country for the general public, plus more than 240 sites across Veteran’s Health Administration and Department of Defense facilities, according to the White House.

State of play: The new website aims to consolidate many aspects of the Biden administration's COVID-19 response.

The new website will also include information on COVID community transmission and allow people to order free at-home tests.

What to watch: Biden on Wednesday is set to deliver an update on the country's fight against COVID.

"The President will also send an urgent and direct message to Congress to act swiftly to secure funding for our COVID response, and emphasize that the progress we have made is at severe risk if they fail to act," a White House official said in a statement.

