Biden administration takes step forward on AI policy

The Department of Commerce has appointed more than two dozen experts to a committee that will advise President Joe Biden on artificial intelligence policy.

Why it matters: It's the Biden administration's first substantive step to shape U.S. policy on AI, as Europe, China and other countries leap ahead with their own rules.

Thursday's announcement comes as lawmakers and the public continue to grapple with AI's role in everyday life. House lawmakers launched an investigation into facial-recognition scanning company ID.me Thursday, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: Twenty-seven people from across the private sector and academia, who were nominated by the public, will make up the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee.

Creating such a committee was a direct order from the National AI Initiative Act of 2020, passed as part of 2021's National Defense Authorization Act.

The committee's recommendations will "serve as building blocks for U.S. AI policy for decades to come," U.S. deputy secretary of commerce Don Graves said in the announcement.

Congress has directed the committee to "submit a report to the President and Congress after the first year, and then again every three years, that provides their findings and recommendations..."

Details: The committee includes executives from companies like Google, Workday, Salesforce, NVDIA, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services along with academics from Carnegie Mellon, Stanford and Cornell.