Biden vows to recognize 1915 Armenian genocide

Rashaan Ayesh

Joe Biden. Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted on Friday that he will formally recognize the 1915 Armenian genocide if elected president.

Why it matters: President Trump and past presidents have previously avoided the issue, Politico writes. The Senate passed a resolution last December, classifying the event as a genocide. However the Trump administration did not formally acknowledge the event, as such a decision could harm relations with NATO-ally Turkey.

"If we do not fully acknowledge, commemorate, and teach our children about genocide, the words 'never again' lose their meaning. The facts must be as clear and as powerful for future generations as for those whose memories are seared by tragedy. Failing to remember or acknowledge the fact of a genocide only paves the way for future mass atrocities."
— Biden wrote in a Medium post

Context: The mass killing of Armenians occurred when the Ottoman Turks tried to transport them from eastern Anatolia to the Syrian desert during World War I. Turkey claims 300,000 died, but Armenia estimates the number is closer to 1.5 million, BBC reports.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,826,904 — Total deaths: 197,871 — Total recoveries — 798,449Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 905,333 — Total deaths: 51,949 — Total recoveries — 99,079 — Total tested: 4,940,376Map.
  3. Military latest: USS Kidd forced to port after 18 sailors test positive for coronavirus.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  6. World latest: India eases some strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions
  7. 📸 In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Focus group: Ohio swing voters want Trump to act more like a governor

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some swing voters in Canton, Ohio, who were won over by President Trump's say-anything bravado in 2016, now wish he'd be less partisan and more expert-driven — like a governor.

Driving the news: Concerns over Trump's ego and how he talks about the public health crisis were some of the main takeaways from our Engagious/FPG focus group with 10 voters who flipped from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016.

Jonathan Swan

Trump plans to cut daily coronavirus briefings

President Trump plans to pare back his coronavirus press conferences, according to four sources familiar with the internal deliberations.

  • He may stop appearing daily and make shorter appearances when he does, the sources said — a practice that may have started with Friday's unusually short briefing.
