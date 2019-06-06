Wednesday morning, Axios' Bob Herman hosted a series of conversations exploring the future of health care costs and drug pricing.

Why it matters: Bob sat down with leaders across the sector, including Senator Chuck Grassley, Senator Debbie Stabenow, the President & CEO of the Association for Accessible Medicines, Mr. Chester 'Chip' Davis Jr., and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the Former Commissioner of the FDA to break down their perspectives on drug pricing in America and discuss potential solutions to rising costs in care.

Senator Chuck Grassley, Iowa

Sen. Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, discussed legislative efforts to make prescription medication more affordable, and stressed the importance of increasing transparency in pricing. He also touched on the challenges of "pay for delay" patent settlements that limit the presence of generic medications on the market.

On bipartisan collaboration: "What Democrats want to do is not so different from what Republicans want to do...I believe we have a real opportunity this time."

Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan

Senator Debbie Stabenow discusses the risks of high drug prices. Photo: Chuck Kennedy for Axios

Senator Debbie Stabenow, Ranking Member of the Health Subcommittee of the Senate Finance Committee, unpacked the social and economic costs that high drug prices have on Americans.

On the burden of drug prices: "The fastest growing part of heath care costs...is the cost of prescriptions, bar none."

Sen. Stabenow also highlighted the inflation of the price of the opioid overdose-fighting drug, Naloxone.

"In 2005, the generic version was sold for $1 a vial...then we have an epidemic and we see costs as high as $4,000 a vial."

"I'm not exaggerating, this is life or death for people."

Mr. Chester 'Chip' Davis Jr., President & CEO, Association for Accessible Medicines

Chester 'Chip' Davis Jr. answers a question about biosimilars from Axois' Bob Herman. Photo: Chuck Kennedy for Axios

Chester 'Chip' Davis Jr., the President & CEO of the Association for Accessible Medicines discussed how generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals have the potential to reduce costs for patients, and the current obstacles to getting more of them on the market.

On current trend lines reflecting decreasing competition: “When companies are facing sustainability problems, they’re not cutting corners...they’re cutting their portfolios. One may have carried 800 generic drugs, this year they’re only carrying 600."

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration

Photo: Chuck Kennedy for Axios

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former Commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration, discussed market competition in the pharmaceutical industry, covering how to drive utilization of biosimilars and touching on topics like insurable risks and gene therapies.

On Medicare's potential: "Medicare’s a big purchaser of these biologics...if we have a scheme with Part B like we have with Part D where we give preferential treatment to biosimilars, you can drive utilization."

