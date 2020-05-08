1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Beware of bloated executive pay

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Companies that fail their "say-on-pay" votes — in which shareholders give thumbs-up or thumbs-down on the compensation of the C-suite — tend to perform worse than the market and their peers, research from Morgan Stanley finds.

Why it matters: "Say-on-pay failures should be taken as a meaningful red flag for investors," the firm says, noting that there's increased scrutiny of CEO pay this year as COVID-19 forces mass layoffs and furloughs.

Where it stands: Public companies are required to hold say-on-pay votes at least once every three years, per rules ushered in by the Dodd-Frank Act and approved by the SEC in 2011.

  • The vast majority of companies get approval from their shareholders in these referendums, which are non-binding.
  • But among the approximately 2.5% that get less than 50% of shareholder buy-in, there are often bigger problems at work.
  • "Companies in our US coverage that failed their say-on-pay votes in 2019 have underperformed the market by 20%, on average," according to Morgan Stanley (where I once worked).

The details: Among companies that failed their say-on-pay votes in 2019 — like Netflix and Williams Sonoma — many haven't yet had their 2020 annual meetings, where such votes are taken.

  • Two companies that failed say-on-pay votes both in 2019 and 2020 are Qualcomm (which saw only 17% of shareholders support its say-on-pay vote in April) and Iqvia Holdings (which saw 46% support).

"I think of say-on-pay as a very unique window into how shareholders are perceiving not just executive compensation, but governance practices as a whole," Mark Savino, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, tells Axios.

The intrigue: Since the advent of COVID-19, many companies have announced that their CEOs were taking salary cuts, some as much as 100%.

  • "Through May 2, 432 Russell 3000 companies announced or publicly disclosed compensation actions in response to COVID-19," according to Semler Brossy, an executive pay consultancy.
  • But salary is typically a small part of a C-suite executive's compensation.
    • Take Netflix's CEO, Reed Hastings: Per Deadline, his compensation package totaled $38.58 million for 2019, but his base was only $700,000.

What they're saying: In a year when employees are losing their jobs en masse, it creates good optics for top executives to forgo some pay.

  • "Given the intensity of the spotlight on executive compensation in normal market conditions, a temporary reduction in executive salaries may very well produce an outsized impact on market perception in today’s climate," per Longnecker Associates, a compensation consultancy.

Coronavirus has also changed investors' ESG priorities — environmental, social and governance — however temporarily.

  • Before COVID-19, "climate change as a whole was the overwhelming majority of focus and inbounding queries that we that we were receiving from investors" regarding ESG," Savino says.
  • These days, the "attention and focus has shifted much more towards the social and governance elements," such as the treatment of employees and executive compensation decisions.

The bottom line: "We believe a failed say-on-pay vote (especially when occurring in multiple years) can suggest a lack of engagement or misalignment between company management and its shareholders, and can also highlight underlying shareholder concerns about a company's performance and strategy," according to Morgan Stanley.

Go deeper

Unemployment rate soars to 14.7% in April

The closed New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The U.S. economy shed a record 20.5 million jobs in April as the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7% — more than quadrupling from the rate seen before the coronavirus outbreak — according to government data released Friday.

Why it matters: It's by far the worst jobs report in history, highlighting the depth of the unprecedented toll the pandemic is having on the labor market.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow14 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus-driven bad news hasn't stopped the stock market comeback

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Friday's horrific jobs report will catch the eye of even the most casual economic data watcher, but don’t be surprised if the stock market shrugs.

Why it matters: Grim economic news hasn't derailed the market's comeback. The stark difference between what's happening in the coronavirus-hit economy vs. the stock market has never been more on display.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Reopening debate opens tech rift

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The debate over reopening the economy splits Silicon Valley, like every other community in the U.S., in two. But in place of the usual blue state/red state, Democrat/Republican divide, tech's argument is between technocrats and libertarians.

Why it matters: The pandemic has only amplified tech giants’ power, ensuring their mindset and choices will play an outsize role in shaping how the U.S. reopens its economy. Nailing or bungling that process could save or cost the nation thousands of lives and billions of dollars.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Technology