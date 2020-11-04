A better-than-expected night for Trump in Florida

Both President Trump and Joe Biden have won many of the states they were expected to win. But the most critical results will come from the battleground states, where it's too early to call the results.

The latest: Trump was leading in Florida, and it's close in other key states like Georgia and North Carolina. If Trump wins Florida, it likely rules out the chance that the presidential race could be resolved tonight — but Democrats believe Biden is doing well in Pennsylvania, which could be the critical state.