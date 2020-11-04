A better-than-expected night for Trump in Florida

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Though results haven't been fully tallied, President Trump appears to have performed better in Florida than many expected. To understand why, we spoke to Peter Schorsch, the St. Petersburg-based reporter behind FloridaPolitics.com, who shared how demographic shifts, fears of socialism and reactions to Black Lives Matter protests motivated voter turnout in the Sunshine State.