DeVos issues final rules overhauling campus sexual assault policies

Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos released finalized guidelines on Wednesday on how colleges should handle complaints of sexual assault and misconduct, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The rules grant additional protections for students and faculty accused of sexual assault or misconduct and overhaul Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in programs that receive federal funding. They go into effect before the fall semester on Aug. 14.

The big picture: The rules provide a narrower definition of sexual harassment that includes unwelcome conduct "so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive" that it "denies a person equal access to the school's education program or activity," according to NBC News.

  • Allegations of stalking, domestic violence and dating violence must also be investigated.

The regulations require colleges to hold hearings with student victims and accused perpetrators during which they will be cross-examined with a lawyer or representative present.

  • They specify that schools are only obligated to investigate complaints that were filed through a formal process and that occurred within students' programs and activities.
  • Alleged perpetrators will have the presumption of innocence throughout the disciplinary process and access to all evidence collected against them.
  • Schools can only be found culpable of mishandling allegations if they have been proven “deliberately indifferent” in providing support to victims and investigating complaints.

What to watch: Victims rights groups say they will challenge the new rules in court. Fatima Goss Graves, president of the National Women’s Law Center, told the Times that victims "refuse to go back to the days when rape and harassment in schools were ignored and swept under the rug."

  • “Betsy DeVos and the Trump administration are dead set on making schools more dangerous for everyone — even during a global pandemic,”Graves added.
  • "And if this rule goes into effect, survivors will be denied their civil rights and will get the message loud and clear that there is no point in reporting assault."

Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll

Trump at a factory in Phoenix that makes N-95 masks. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has complained to advisers about the way coronavirus deaths are being calculated, suggesting the real numbers are actually lower — and a number of his senior aides share this view, according to sources with direct knowledge.

What's next: A senior administration official said he expects the president to begin publicly questioning the death toll as it closes in on his predictions for the final death count and damages him politically.

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,709,800 — Total deaths: 259,695 — Total recoveries — 1,225,364Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,210,822 — Total deaths: 71,463 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. States: Cuomo says coronavirus surging nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  4. Business: Automakers to resume production amid cautious signs of buyer demand.
  5. Federal government: Trump says coronavirus task force will continue "indefinitely" but focus on reopening.
  6. World: U.S. statements on coronavirus origins diverge from allies — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Facebook unveils its independent appeals board

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook's independent Oversight Board will be led by two U.S. constitutional scholars, a former prime minister of Denmark and a former official with the Organization of American States.

The big picture: The board is a first-of-its-kind internet governance body, which Facebook spent $130 million to fund to provide independent review of its content moderation decisions.

