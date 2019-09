Beto O’Rourke's presidential campaign reported a tweet from a Texas state lawmaker to the FBI on Friday after the candidate described it as "a death threat," a campaign spokesperson told the Guardian.

The big picture: Briscoe Cain, a 34-year-old Republican who represents a district outside of Houston, tweeted "My AR is ready for you Robert Francis" after O’Rourke pledged during the third Democratic debate to enact a mandatory buyback program of all military-style rifles if elected.