Beto O'Rourke declines to say whether he wants Biden to campaign for him

Former Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who announced his bid for governor of Texas earlier this month, declined during a television appearance on Sunday to say whether he wants President Biden to campaign with him.

Driving the news: O'Rourke sidestepped questions from CNN "State of the Union" host Dana Bash about the matter, saying instead that the campaign is not about "anyone from outside of our state," and that "this is going to be about the people of Texas."

Why it matters: Biden's approval rating has sunk in recent months, and O'Rourke's reluctance to invite him could represent broader fears among Democrats that associating with the president could hurt their chances in 2022.

By the numbers: In a Washington Post-ABC News poll out last week, 51% of registered voters said that if midterms were held today, they’d vote for the GOP candidate in their district. 41% said the Democrat.

  • About half of those polled blamed Biden for rising inflation, and more than 6 in 10 said he has not accomplished much in his 10 months in office.

What he's saying:

Dana Bash: You campaigned for Joe Biden in 2020 at the -- after your presidential run came to an end. A recent poll shows, though, that just 35% of Texans approve of his performance. Would you like the president to come and campaign with you?
O'Rourke: This campaign in Texas is not going to be about Joe Biden. It's not going to be about Donald Trump. It's not going to be about anyone from outside of our state.
This is going to be about the people of Texas and what the people of Texas want. And I have told you, they want the big things, like jobs, great schools, and making sure everyone can see a doctor. But they also want to see some competence in their government ...
Bash: Does that mean that you would prefer that he not come, based on what you just said?
O'Rourke: It means that I'm focused on Texas and on my fellow Texans. Those are the people most important to me. There's no politician, there's no other person from outside of this state who can help to change the course of this election for better or for worse.

David Nather
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: Republicans lose trust in elections

Expand chart
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Republicans' confidence in elections has plummeted since the 2020 election while Democrats' confidence actually rose, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.

Why it matters: A year before the 2022 midterm elections, the survey offers new evidence of how significantly Donald Trump's false claims that the election was stolen from him have eroded trust in the system among his base.

Kierra Frazier
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson will retire after 30 years in Congress

Photo by Chris Maddaloni/CQ Roll Call.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas) announced Saturday that she will not seek re-election next year and plans to retire after serving for 30 years in Congress.

Why it matters: Johnson, 85, is a trailblazing Democrat who was the first Black woman elected to state public office from Dallas and was the first Black woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Axios
54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Canned or fresh: The great cranberry sauce debate

Expand chart
Data: Instacart; Map: Sara Wise/Axios; Illustrations: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are divided over whether to have fresh or canned cranberry sauce at their Thanksgiving table, according to data from Instacart.

By the numbers: Fresh cranberry sauce has a slight edge, winning 26 states to canned cranberries' 24 states.

