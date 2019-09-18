Details: The campaign is deploying staff in Texas, South Carolina, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Iowa to turn "Beto for America "volunteers and voters in these states into activists against gun violence. Their goals include:

Connecting campaign organizers with local prevention organizations

Mobilizing voters to call on credit card companies to stop enabling the sale of assault weapons (O'Rourke was the first 2020 Democrat to support this measure)

Educating these voters and volunteers on O'Rourke gun violence prevention policy platform so they can share that with others in their community.

By the numbers: O'Rourke's campaign says there are "390 million guns in America, outnumbering the 329 million people in this country." About 9 in 10 Democrats said they favor stricter gun laws, and a clear majority of overall voters favored an assault weapons ban in a Quinnipiac University poll last month.

The bottom line: O'Rourke's leadership on gun safety may be his best prospect to regain momentum in his quest for the Democratic nomination, where he is stuck around 3% in the latest Real Clear politics national average.