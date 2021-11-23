Sign up for our daily briefing

Best Buy sees spike in shoplifting, profit decline

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Best Buy is the latest retailer — joining Kroger and others — to say "organized crime" is weighing on its bottom line.

Why it matters: Companies say profits took a hit for all sorts of reasons. It's not every day that theft is a scapegoat.

  • Best Buy says there was a jump in groups stealing merchandise. They say it's happening across the country, but Northern California is a hot spot. (Walgreens says theft forced store closures there, though crime stats may not support that.)
  • "You can see that pressure in our financials and, more importantly, frankly, you can see that pressure with our associates," CEO Corie Barry told Wall Street today, noting they will now lock up merchandise and hire security "in some instances."

The bottom line: Best Buy — which also called out supply chain costs, among other problems — saw its stock fall 12%, the worst decline since March 2020.

Zachary Basu
38 mins ago - World

U.S. unveils invitation list for Biden's "Summit for Democracy"

Expand chart
Data: State Department. Axios Visuals.

Taiwan is among the 110 delegations invited to President Biden's "Summit for Democracy" next month, according to a list released by the State Department on Tuesday night.

Why it matters: Taiwan's inclusion is sure to infuriate the Chinese government, which views the self-governing island as a breakaway territory and opposes any attempts to legitimize it on the international stage.

Shawna Chen
53 mins ago - Health

Juul reaches $14.5 million settlement in Arizona vaping suit

A sign advertising Juul products displayed in a store in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Keith via Getty Images

E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay Arizona $14.5 million as part of a settlement for a lawsuit alleging it illegally targeted young people in its marketing.

Why it matters: The company faces over 2,000 lawsuits related to its marketing practices, which included fruit-flavored liquid pods and ad buys on youth websites like Cartoon Network, per Reuters. State and local governments have said it fueled a vaping epidemic among teens.

Yacob Reyes
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House pushes back at Rashida Tlaib prison stand

Photo: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The White House distanced itself from a proposal endorsed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) that calls for closing federal prisons.

  • "The president does not support abolishing prisons," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing.

Why it matters: Psaki's remarks come amid a broader discussion on prison reform and after Tlaib was challenged on her stance by Axios' Jonathan Swan in an "Axios on HBO" interview.

