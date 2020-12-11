The stimulus' strangest Senate bedfellows? Maybe Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley.

Driving the news: The push for cash payments as part of more COVID-19 relief has forged an unlikely alliance between the Vermont liberal, 79, and Missouri conservative, 40.

They joint-gaggled, masks-on, with reporters Thursday night outside the Senate chamber, talking about their shared call for $1,200 relief checks.

"I just don't know how any member of the Congress could go home to their families at a time when so many families are struggling," Sanders said.

But, but, but: Sanders is threatening to sink the stopgap government funding bill over the cash; Hawley isn't.