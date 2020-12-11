Get the latest market trends in your inbox

The new Bernie Bros

Photo: Kadia Goba

The stimulus' strangest Senate bedfellows? Maybe Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley.

Driving the news: The push for cash payments as part of more COVID-19 relief has forged an unlikely alliance between the Vermont liberal, 79, and Missouri conservative, 40.

  • They joint-gaggled, masks-on, with reporters Thursday night outside the Senate chamber, talking about their shared call for $1,200 relief checks.
  • "I just don't know how any member of the Congress could go home to their families at a time when so many families are struggling," Sanders said.

But, but, but: Sanders is threatening to sink the stopgap government funding bill over the cash; Hawley isn't.

  • And Hawley declined to embrace HuffPo's reporter Igor Bobic's suggestion that he might now be considered a "Bernie Bro."

Go deeper

Alexi McCammondAlayna Treene
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Progressives' patience with Biden wears thin

Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Progressives like Bernie Sanders say they "have not" seen Joe Biden respect their election-winning power so far and deserve more Cabinet and top-level picks in his burgeoning administration.

Why it matters: Many from the Democratic left actively campaigned for — or bit their tongues — while Biden worked to finish off Donald Trump in the general election. Now, they expect their payoff but have been confused and disappointed so far.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Aides try to save Trump from himself

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some of President Trump's advisers are trying to convince him that if he vetoes a defense reauthorization bill that could pass Friday, his fellow Republicans won't sustain it and he'll risk losing credibility with the troops, sources with direct knowledge of the conversations tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: In private conversations, Trump seems to believe Republicans would ultimately bend to his will and support a veto. He argues the bill needs a provision repealing protections for social media companies, but several confidants have tried to persuade him his fellow Republicans don't agree.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon pick may need GOP rescue

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Lloyd Austin will begin courtesy calls with Congress next week, but his nomination to be Defense secretary may not even make it out of committee unless Republicans help grant the waiver he needs to hold the job, people familiar with the matter say.

The big picture: While civil rights groups are hailing Austin’s nomination to be the first Black Defense secretary, some Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee have already said they oppose the waiver, leaving it up to Republicans to rescue him — and some predict the vote will fail in committee.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

