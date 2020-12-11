Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Photo: Kadia Goba
The stimulus' strangest Senate bedfellows? Maybe Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley.
Driving the news: The push for cash payments as part of more COVID-19 relief has forged an unlikely alliance between the Vermont liberal, 79, and Missouri conservative, 40.
- They joint-gaggled, masks-on, with reporters Thursday night outside the Senate chamber, talking about their shared call for $1,200 relief checks.
- "I just don't know how any member of the Congress could go home to their families at a time when so many families are struggling," Sanders said.
But, but, but: Sanders is threatening to sink the stopgap government funding bill over the cash; Hawley isn't.
- And Hawley declined to embrace HuffPo's reporter Igor Bobic's suggestion that he might now be considered a "Bernie Bro."