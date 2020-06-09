21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders pushes back on idea of abolishing police departments

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) distanced himself from the idea of abolishing or defunding police departments in a wide-ranging interview with The New Yorker published Tuesday, instead calling for more training and higher pay for officers as part of sweeping criminal justice reform.

Why it matters: The "defund the police" movement has gained traction among activists and some progressives in the wake of George Floyd's death. The goal is to redirect police funding toward housing, public health, education and other resources that would increase quality of life for black communities.

Sanders received criticism from some progressives for proposing better resources to ensure police officers are paid attractive wages.

  • "Do I think we should not have police departments in America? No, I don’t. There’s no city in the world that does not have police departments."
  • "What you need are—I didn’t call for more money for police departments. I called for police departments that have well-educated, well-trained, well-paid professionals."
  • "And, too often around this country right now, you have police officers who take the job at very low payment, don’t have much education, don’t have much training—and I want to change that."

The big picture: Sanders called for the "transformation of police departments" that pares back the responsibilities of officers as it relates to dealing with mental health or addiction issues.

  • Sanders said the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police officers "is part of a very, very long pattern" which was even more common in the past, but has gotten more attention recently because of groups like Black Lives Matter and the ACLU.
  • "So this has gone on for decades, and I think the major transformation that’s coming now is a result of cell phones and video cameras. People are seeing what’s actually happening, which was not the case decades ago. But this has gone on, and it’s got to end. It has absolutely got to end."

Sanders said the issue of police brutality needs to be addressed in "a very, very aggressive way, pointing to a set of proposals he sent to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) last week that seeks to establish independent police conduct review boards for departments and lower the standard for prosecuting officers.

  • "We’ve got to start investing in education and jobs, not more jails, not more incarceration, and we have to hold every police officer in this country accountable for what he or she does. And when those police officers break the law and commit acts of murder or violence, they have got to be held accountable."
  • "I think we want to redefine what police departments do, give them the support they need to make their jobs better defined. So I do believe that we need well-trained, well-educated, and well-paid professionals in police departments."
  • "Anyone who thinks that we should abolish all police departments in America, I don’t agree."

Courtenay BrownStef W. Kight
Jun 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

More black police officers, yet the killings persist

Data: 2018 American Community Survey, U.S. Census; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Police reform advocates have pressed for decades for the ranks of law enforcement to better reflect the makeup of their communities — but now the efficacy of those efforts is under fresh scrutiny after George Floyd's killing.

Why it matters: Nationally, over 15% of law enforcement is black — a bigger share than the black U.S. population. But there's no hard evidence that improving diversity alone leads to fewer deadly interactions with the police.

Axios
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr says he's open to ban on police chokeholds

Attorney General Bill Barr said in an interview on Fox News' "Special Report" Monday that he supports banning police chokeholds — one of the reforms proposed by Democrats in Congress — except when necessary to meet "lethal force."

The big picture: Barr condemned the idea promoted by activists in the wake of George Floyd's killing of defunding police departments, calling it "dangerous" and stressing his belief that more crime will be committed if police are forced to pull back from communities.

Margaret Harding McGillErica Pandey
Jun 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

America's broken system of training cops

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The structural failings in American policing begin with officers' training, which largely focuses more on using force than reducing the need for it.

Why it matters: While holding officers accountable is most important in stopping them from using excessive force, training that focuses on empathy, fairness and de-escalation could lead to fewer violent conflicts between officers and the communities they serve, according to law enforcement experts.

