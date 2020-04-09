26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders' campaign will cover staff health care through October

Fadel Allassan

Bernie Sanders. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/ Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders' newly suspended presidential campaign will let former staffers keep their health insurance benefits through October, a campaign official told Axios.

Why it matters: The move will prevent Sanders' 2020 team from losing insurance amid the coronavirus pandemic. It also draws a stark contrast between Sanders and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, whose staffers sued after he reneged on the promise to pay through November, even if he was not the nominee.

Flashback: Staffers for Sanders' campaign formed a union last March — a first for a presidential campaign. That gave workers bargaining power for pay and benefits.

