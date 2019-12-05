Bernie Sanders surges in California primary poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has surged in a new California poll at the expense of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies survey published by the Los Angeles Times on Thursday.

The big picture: Warren's lead in September in the same poll dropped by 7 points to 22%, meaning she is statistically tied with — but nominally behind — Sanders, who sits at 24%. Biden also dipped by 6 points to 14%, with South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 12%.