Sen. Bernie Sanders has narrowly overtaken Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former mayor Pete Buttigieg in the latest Iowa poll from The Des Moines Register, Mediacom and CNN.

The big picture: Sanders' "anti-establishment message hasn’t changed for 50 years, and it resonates with working-class voters and young people who agree the system is corrupt and it will take a revolution to fix it," the New York Times' Sydney Ember wrote in December.