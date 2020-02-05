WaPo: With 18 months to live, Bernie Madoff asks for prison release

Notorious Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff is seeking medical release from a life sentence in prison because he is in the final stages of terminal kidney disease, he told the Washington Post.

The big picture: Madoff has already served 11 years of his 150-year sentence, after pleading guilty to 11 criminal charges, including fraud and money laundering. He orchestrated the largest Ponzi scheme in modern American history.

Madoff's request, filed in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, will "test the justice system’s capacity for compassion weighed against his unprecedented crimes," per the Post.

"His scheme ruined scores of lives, stole the financial futures of thousands and sent many retirees back to work after wiping out their nest eggs," the Post writes.

Madoff, 81, was diagnosed with a series of conditions, including end-stage renal disease, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and hyperparathyroidism, according to the Post. His medical records indicate he has nearly 18 months left to live.

He has been moved to palliative care within the Federal Medical Center prison in North Carolina, and the Bureau of Prisons already rejected his application for compassionate release in December.

What he's saying:

“I’m terminally ill. There’s no cure for my type of disease. So, you know, I’ve served. I’ve served 11 years already, and, quite frankly, I’ve suffered through it."

— Bernie Madoff told the Post