1 hour ago - World

Belarusians defend themselves from COVID-19 as the president ignores it

Marching to a different tune, on Victory Day in Minsk. Photo: Natalia Fedosenko/TASS via Getty

Belarus is now grappling with one of Europe's highest per capita coronavirus infection rates, even as President Alexander Lukashenko plays down the danger.

The big picture: Belarus, a country of about 9.5 million people where most live in urban centers, has been run by Lukashenko since 1994. He says a lockdown would be ineffective, unjustified and bad for business and society.

  • Cafes and bars are still open, the football league is going ahead and on April 25, around 25 percent of the population took part in a "community work day," including the president himself. An August 9 presidential election looks set to be held.
  • In March, Lukashenko said: "People should not only wash their hands with vodka but also poison the virus with it."
  • Lukashenko rejected calls to cancel a military parade on Sunday celebrating the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II.

Fearing a worse outbreak and with poor expectations of the authorities, many Belarusians are taking it upon themselves to try and contain the virus and help others.

  • Most of Nadia Lyudchik's time is now spent coordinating hundreds of volunteers to ensure that masks and other safety equipment get delivered to hospitals and health workers across the country.
  • She is part of an informal structure called ByCovid-19 created at the end of March and is constantly switching between apps from Telegram to Hangout, from Facebook to Trello, to keep in touch with regional groups and respond to requests.
  • "Belarusians tend to be passive. I had never seen such a coordinating effort around one goal in Belarus, it's impressive," she said in a phone interview.

What to watch: "I'm afraid the situation in Belarus could look like Italy," said Alexey, a psychologist based in Minsk. "As long as there won't be any lockdown, people will have to go to work. Otherwise, they can be fired."

Go deeper: Read the full report on Al Jazeera

Go deeper

Trump contradicts health officials on who can get a coronavirus test

President Trump claimed at a press briefing Monday that any American who "wants" a coronavirus test can get one — contradicting his testing coordinator Brett Giroir, who just moments earlier said that tests are mostly reserved for people who "need" one because they present symptoms or are participating in contact tracing.

Why it matters: Trump used the briefing largely to celebrate the country's success in ramping up testing capacity, at one point boasting that "we have met the moment and we have prevailed" in regards to testing. But questions still remain about how Americans will be able to safely return to work if asymptomatic people don't have access to testing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow29 mins ago - Health

Top White House brass now required to wear face masks

Jared Kushner and Adm. Brett Giroir, the federal official overseeing testing, wear masks at the White House during President Trump's news conference Monday afternoon. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

More than a month after recommending Americans wear face masks in public, the White House is taking its own advice.

Why it matters: Not even the West Wing — which now tests people once a day to prevent President Trump from exposure — is immune to this contagion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 4,159,377 — Total deaths: 284,883 — Total recoveries — 1,433,990Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,344,512 — Total deaths: 80,087 — Total recoveries — 216,169 — Total tested: 8,987,524Map.
  3. Trump administration: White House to require West Wing staff to wear face masks.
  4. States: Elon Musk reopens Tesla factory in California, defying virus restrictions — New York to open certain low-risk businesses statewide this week.
  5. Public health: CDC finds 5,000 more deaths in NYC than official coronavirus toll — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Abbott coronavirus antibody test.
  6. ⚾️ Sports: MLB owners send plan for July start to players' union.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy