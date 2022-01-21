Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. charges 4 Belarus officials with air piracy in journalist's arrest

Shawna Chen

A Boeing 737-8AS Ryanair passenger plane from Athens, Greece, that was diverted to Minsk, Belarus, in May. Photo: Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department on Thursday charged four Belarusian government officials with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy as part of an operation to arrest a dissident Belarusian journalist.

Why it matters: Prosecutors say the officials fabricated a bomb threat aboard a Ryanair flight carrying the journalist Raman Pratasevich last May, forcing it to land in Minsk, Belarus instead.

  • Pratasevich, an activist who has criticized the Belarusian government, is one of hundreds of political prisoners held by the Lukashenko regime.

What they're saying: "Since the dawn of powered flight, countries around the world have cooperated to keep passenger airplanes safe," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "The defendants shattered those standards by diverting an airplane to further the improper purpose of repressing dissent and free speech."

  • "We are committed to holding accountable these central participants in a shocking conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy that not only violated international norms and U.S. criminal law, but also potentially endangered the lives of four U.S. citizens and scores of other innocent passengers on board."   
  • The defendants include Leonid Mikalaevich Churo and Oleg Kazyuchits, who run the Belarusian state air navigation authority, as well as two state security agents.

The big picture: Pratasevich faces allegations of fomenting mass unrest in protests against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s election to a sixth term, which the U.S. and the international community have condemned as rigged.

  • The 26-year-old is still awaiting trial in an unknown location six months after his arrest, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Worth noting: RSF has referred his case to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention in a bid to formally recognize his detention as arbitrary under international law.

Jonathan Swan
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump’s friends worry legal pick for N.Y. case lacks experience

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Close associates and advisers to Donald Trump tell Axios they're concerned by his decision to use a relatively inexperienced New Jersey attorney, Alina Habba, in his high-stakes legal fight against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Why it matters: A former president typically has access to the country's most prestigious experts, including lawyers. Trump has turned to the former general counsel for a parking garage company, who works from a small law office near his Bedminster, N.J., country club.

Dave Lawler
55 mins ago - World

What Putin's Ukraine options look like

Russia President Vladimir Putin confers with defense minister Sergei Shoigu. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

The Biden administration is framing Russian escalation in Ukraine as almost a foregone conclusion, but the Russians are still at the table and Vladimir Putin may be seeking concessions from the West rather than a military confrontation with Kyiv.

Driving the news: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Geneva, contended in a speech Thursday from Berlin that Putin's intentions are clear: "He's laying the groundwork for an invasion because he doesn’t believe Ukraine is a sovereign nation."

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Peloton stock tanks on report of production halt

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Peloton stock fell by as much as 25% on Thursday, following a CNBC report that the connected fitness company will temporarily halt production on its bikes and treadmills.

Why it matters: Peloton is viewed by many as a proxy for consumer behavior in the pandemic era, as its popularity surged when gyms closed and people wanted to exercise at home.

