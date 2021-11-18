Sign up for our daily briefing

Belarus clears migrant camps at Poland border

Migrants walk with their luggage to a warehouse near the border that has been set up as. Photo: Ulf Mauder/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Belarusian government on Thursday cleared the camps at the border of Poland where hundreds of Middle Eastern migrants were attempting to enter Europe, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The move to clear the camp in Poland signals a possible decrease in tensions between the East and West following weeks of migrants who have massed at the border, Reuters notes.

  • Experts and Western officials say the Belarusian government manufactured a humanitarian crisis by flying in migrants and pushing them to illegally cross its borders into Poland and Lithuania.

The big picture: A spokesperson for Polish border guards told Reuters Thursday that the camps on the border in Western Belarus were completely empty and migrants were moved to a warehouse away from the border.

  • Iraq's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that 430 Iraqis had registered to return home on a repatriation flight, per the New York Times.
  • "There were no other such camps ... but there were groups appearing in other places trying to cross the border," the Polish spokesperson said, per Reuters. "We'll see what happens in the next hours."

Kierra Frazier
21 hours ago - Health

Germany limits public gatherings on unvaccinated

Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference at the Chancellery on Nov. 18 in Berlin. Photo: Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images

Germany will tighten COVID-19 measures across the country for unvaccinated people as hospitals become full of COVID patients, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The move to limit large gatherings and other restrictions comes as public officials around the world are imposing COVID measures on the unvaccinated amid rising new cases.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all adults

Irene Michel, right, gives Santana Ruiz a COVID-19 vaccination in El Monte, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2021. Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday unanimously voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for anyone 18 and older.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will drastically increase the number of people eligible to receive a booster, and fulfill President Biden's pledge to make boosters available to most adults in the U.S.

