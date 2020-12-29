Argentina, Belarus become first countries outside Russia to deploy Sputnik V vaccine

Argentina and Belarus on Tuesday became the first countries outside of Russia to begin coronavirus vaccinations using the Sputnik V vaccine, AP reports.

Why it matters: Although both countries authorized the vaccine last week, Russia has yet to complete advanced studies to ensure that Sputnik V is safe, effective and adheres to scientific protocols.

Details: Immunization in each countries will be voluntary. Belarus health officials said "medical staff, teachers, and those who come into contact a lot of people due to their jobs will be the first to get vaccinated," per AP.

In Argentina — which has received 300,000 doses and is expecting more — health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by teachers, those with complicating medical conditions, and people over 60 years old.

By the numbers: According to Johns Hopkins University, Belarus has over 190,000 confirmed virus cases and more than 1,400 deaths.