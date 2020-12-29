Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Argentina, Belarus become first countries outside Russia to deploy Sputnik V vaccine

Photo: Ronaldo Schmeidt/AFP via Getty Images

Argentina and Belarus on Tuesday became the first countries outside of Russia to begin coronavirus vaccinations using the Sputnik V vaccine, AP reports.

Why it matters: Although both countries authorized the vaccine last week, Russia has yet to complete advanced studies to ensure that Sputnik V is safe, effective and adheres to scientific protocols.

Details: Immunization in each countries will be voluntary. Belarus health officials said "medical staff, teachers, and those who come into contact a lot of people due to their jobs will be the first to get vaccinated," per AP.

  • In Argentina — which has received 300,000 doses and is expecting more — health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by teachers, those with complicating medical conditions, and people over 60 years old.

By the numbers: According to Johns Hopkins University, Belarus has over 190,000 confirmed virus cases and more than 1,400 deaths.

  • Argentina has reached almost 1.6 million confirmed cases and more than 42,800 deaths.

Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: House to vote on increasing stimulus payments to $2,000 per person — How Trump caved on the coronavirus relief bill.
  2. Travel: TSA screens highest number of travelers since pandemic began.
  3. Vaccine: EU launches vaccine drive to inoculate 450 million people — Adviser says Biden will invoke Defense Production Act to increase vaccine supply.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world — New coronavirus variant reaches Canada, Japan and several EU countries.
8 hours ago - World

WHO urges vaccinated travelers to take coronavirus precautions

American soldiers line up to receive the first COVID-19 vaccines at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: United States Forces Korea via Getty Images

World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing Monday people who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 "need to take the same precautions" as those who haven't "till there's a certain level of herd immunity."

Driving the news: Swaminathan was asked whether international travel without quarantine would be possible after mass coronavirus vaccinations. "I don't believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it's going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on," she said.

Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - World

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse coronavirus vaccine

Josefa Perez, 89, on Sunday becomes the first woman to be vaccinated in Spain's Catalonia region, at the Feixa Llarga residence in Barcelona. Photo: Pau Venteo/Europa Press via Getty Images

Spain is creating a registry of people who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination and will share this with other European Union member states, the country's Health Minister Salvador Illa told broadcaster La Sexta Monday.

The big picture: Spain become on Monday the fourth European nation to surpass 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus, after the United Kingdom, Italy and France, per Johns Hopkins. It's confirmed nearly 1.9 million cases. Illa said vaccinations are free and not mandatory. Data on those who refuse inoculation won't be publicly disclosed "and it will be done with the utmost respect for data protection," he added.

Flashback: Spain becomes first nation in Western Europe to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases

