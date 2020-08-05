5 hours ago - World

Understanding the true scale of a nuclear bomb

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

The aftermath of the huge, non-nuclear explosion in Beirut. Photo: Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

A massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday was so large that some observers initially wondered if it could be the result of a nuclear bomb.

Why it matters: Experts quickly determined the explosion was non-nuclear, and it appears to be the result of fire reaching a huge cache of ammonium nitrate. But the fact that even this enormous blast was just a fraction of the size of a small atomic bomb gives us some sense of the devastation that would result from a real nuclear detonation.

The Beirut explosion lacked two hallmarks of a nuclear detonation: a blinding white flash and a thermal pulse that would scorch those within the blast radius.

  • Videos showed that the explosion did have the mushroom cloud most commonly associated with a nuclear bomb. But there's nothing specifically nuclear about the effect, known as Wilson clouds, which occur when humid air gets compressed and causes the water in it to condense.

The explosive power of the blast added up to approximately 240 tons of TNT, according to one estimate shared online by a nuclear expert.

  • That is as big as it appeared in online video. The largest conventional bomb in the U.S. arsenal, the MOAB, has the explosive power of approximately 11 tons of TNT.

Yes, but: As terrible as it was, the Beirut blast was less than 2% the size of the Hiroshima bomb, which had the explosive power of 15,000 tons of TNT.

Of note: Historian Alex Wellerstein's NUKEMAP site allows you to simulate the effects of a nuclear strike anywhere around the world.

  • I dropped the equivalent of a B83 bomb on my head in Brooklyn. The expected fatalities were more than 1.4 million.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
Updated 8 hours ago - World

Beirut explosion: Death toll rises to 135, officials under house arrest

Photo: Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll from Tuesday's explosion in Beirut, Lebanon has now surpassed 130, including at least one U.S. citizen, amid a search for answers as to why a huge store of ammonium nitrate was left unsecured near the city's port for nearly seven years.

What we know: The government says around 5,000 people are injured. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said current indications are that the massive explosion was accidental, despite President Trump's puzzling claim on Tuesday evening that it appeared to be a bomb attack.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 18,710,668 — Total deaths: 704,869 — Total recoveries — 11,284,150Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 4,818,228 — Total deaths: 157,930 — Total recoveries: 1,576,425 — Total tests: 58,903,657Map.
  3. Public health: Florida surpasses 500,000 confirmed casesFauci calls U.S. coronavirus testing delays "totally unacceptable."
  4. Business: America's next housing crisis.
  5. States: Virginia launches contact tracing app using specs from Apple and Google.
  6. Politics: White House, Democrats remain "trillions of dollars apart" on stimulus talks.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley GoldSara Fischer
Updated 3 hours ago - Technology

Facebook, Twitter take down Trump post saying kids are immune to coronavirus

Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images

Facebook removed a video post from President Trump Wednesday in which he claimed in an interview with Fox News that children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.

Why it matters: It’s the first time that Facebook has removed content from Trump's account for violating policies on coronavirus-related misinformation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow