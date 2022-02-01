Sign up for our daily briefing

FBI warns of cyber threats at Beijing Olympics

Shawna Chen

Team USA athletes skate during a short track speed skating practice session ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 1 in Beijing, China. Photo: Elsa via Getty Images

The FBI is warning people and businesses to remain vigilant against malicious actors who could interfere with the Beijing Olympic Games through a "broad range" of cyber activities, including theft of sensitive data.

Why it matters: High-profile events like the Olympics give cyber actors the opportunity to "make money, sow confusion, increase their notoriety, discredit adversaries, and advance ideological goals," the FBI said in a statement Tuesday.

Details: Possible disruptions include ransomware, malware, data theft or leaks, phishing campaigns, disinformation campaigns and "insider threats" that can interfere with the digital infrastructure supporting the Olympics, according to the FBI.

  • Cyber actors could target networks of hotels, mass transit providers, ticketing services and event security, among others.
  • "The FBI to date is not aware of any specific cyber threat against the Olympics, but encourages partners to remain vigilant and maintain best practices in their network and digital environments," the agency said.
  • Olympic participants and travelers should use temporary phones in order to decrease the risk of threats associated with apps.
  • The FBI is also urging service providers and other relevant businesses to provide training on potential cyber threats and how they happen.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Ina Fried: Olympics are always a prime target for cyberattacks, though Tokyo Olympics was relatively calm on that front.

But, but, but: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics experienced over 450 million attempted cyber-related incidents, according to NTT Corporation, which provided telecoms and network security services for the events.

  • None were successful due to existing measures, but popular attack methods included email spoofing, malware and the use of fake websites and streaming services designed to imitate official Olympic providers, per the FBI.

Erin Doherty
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Over a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on first day of Black History Month

Howard University in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

At least 13 historically Black colleges and universities on Tuesday closed campus or cancelled classes due to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

The big picture: It was the second day this week and third in the last month that several HBCUs received such threats. By Tuesday afternoon, the majority of the schools had been cleared and no bombs had been found.

Ivana Saric
37 mins ago - Economy & Business

5 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy

Singer India.Arie performs on stage during the 2019 Black Girls Rock! at NJ Performing Arts Center on Aug. 25, 2019. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

A growing number of musicians have recently announced they are removing their music from Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Driving the news: They join Neil Young, who last week became the first high-profile artist to boycott Spotify because of content moderation issues.

Emily Peck
Updated 1 hour ago - Technology

The most common letters in Wordle

Expand chart
Reproduced from Christopher Ingraham, the Why Axis; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Ta-da! The most common letters used in Wordle are E R A O T, according to an analysis of 221 games from Christopher Ingraham, a former Washington Post reporter.

Context: Invented by Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, to amuse his friends and partner, Wordle has become a daily obsession for many ( 🙋). The New York Times just paid in the "low-seven figures" to acquire the game.

