Beer industry needs more competition, Treasury report finds

American beer drinkers have plentiful options, with the variety of pilsners, ales, and lagers available in a typical grocery store or sports bar greater than ever before.

Yet paradoxically, the beer industry has also become highly concentrated, with two massive companies accounting for an estimated 65% market share. Some regulators want to make the industry more competitive.

The big picture: The Treasury Department on Wednesday published a report urging vigorous antitrust enforcement in the beer, wine, and spirits industries — which could affect what Americans drink in the future, who makes and distributes it, and what it costs.

State of play: The report cites evidence that in any given local market, beer distributors must in practice closely ally with one of the two giants of the industry — Anheuser-Busch Inbev or Molson Coors. Independent brewers must then rely on one or the other to get in stores, restaurants, and bars.

One commenter cited by the Treasury called it "a duopoly that together holds 90% or greater of the beer market in a specific geographic territory" that "helps entrench dominant beer suppliers."

Yes, but: The trade group representing major brewers rejects this analysis, emphasizing instead the variety of choices drinkers have.

"We are disappointed by the Administration’s mischaracterization of the thriving American beer industry," said Jim McGreevy, president of the Beer Institute, in a statement, adding that consumers have "more choices for beer than at any other time in our nation's history. "

A different group, the Brewers Association, that represents independent breweries, was more supportive of Treasury's report.

The bottom line: Is the beer industry a triumph of consumer-friendly competition, or a trust-buster's worst nightmare? It's both.