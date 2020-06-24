Bayer agrees to pay $10 billion to settle Roundup weedkiller cancer claims

Bayer has agreed to pay just over $10 billion to settle roughly 94,000 claims that its Roundup weedkiller cases cancer, the company announced on Wednesday.

The big picture: The settlement includes a $1.25 billion allowance for possible future claims against the company by people who report being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) after using Roundup.

What they're saying: “First and foremost, the Roundup settlement is the right action at the right time for Bayer to bring a long period of uncertainty to an end,” Bayer CEO Werner Baumann said in a statement.

“It resolves most current claims and puts in place a clear mechanism to manage risks of potential future litigation. It is financially reasonable when viewed against the significant financial risks of continued, multi-year litigation and the related impacts to our reputation and to our business," Baumann said.

“It’s rare that we see a consensual settlement with that many zeros on it,” Stanford University professor Nora Freeman Engstrom told the New York Times.

