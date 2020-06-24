19 mins ago - Economy & Business

Bayer agrees to pay $10 billion to settle Roundup weedkiller cancer claims

Bayer's logo. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Bayer has agreed to pay just over $10 billion to settle roughly 94,000 claims that its Roundup weedkiller cases cancer, the company announced on Wednesday.

The big picture: The settlement includes a $1.25 billion allowance for possible future claims against the company by people who report being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) after using Roundup.

What they're saying: “First and foremost, the Roundup settlement is the right action at the right time for Bayer to bring a long period of uncertainty to an end,” Bayer CEO Werner Baumann said in a statement.

  • “It resolves most current claims and puts in place a clear mechanism to manage risks of potential future litigation. It is financially reasonable when viewed against the significant financial risks of continued, multi-year litigation and the related impacts to our reputation and to our business," Baumann said.
  • “It’s rare that we see a consensual settlement with that many zeros on it,” Stanford University professor Nora Freeman Engstrom told the New York Times.

Ursula Perano
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: USAID staff call out acting administrator for defending aides with anti-LGBT+ pasts

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An internal revolt is escalating at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), with groups of employees alleging that recent hires of senior officials with records of anti-LGBT+ and anti-Muslim comments have created a hostile work environment.

Driving the news: The employees have requested a meeting with Acting Administrator John Barsa and set out their concerns in a letter to him emailed Monday and obtained by Axios. Among those concerns is that Barsa's lack of consideration for employees who feel targeted is contributing to a toxic climate at the agency.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 9,295,365 — Total deaths: 478,289 — Total recoveries — 4,661,118Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,348,956 — Total deaths: 121,279 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. States: Nonprofits and states fight childhood hunger amid pandemic — NY, NJ and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from hotspots.
  4. Public health: The pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism — 65% of Americans would rather return to lockdown if cases spike.
  5. Business: Small businesses face post-lockdown cash crunch.
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate GOP police reform bill stalls after failing to gain Democratic support

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K.Y.) with Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Republicans' police reform bill failed to gain enough votes to advance the measure in a procedural vote Wednesday.

Why it matters: It highlights the extent of their split with Democrats, who have blasted the GOP bill as "not salvageable" for failing to properly address what they believe are fundamental issues, like the banning of police chokeholds.

