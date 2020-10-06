2 hours ago - Sports

Battling the elements at Roland Garros

Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The French Open, which begins quarterfinal play today, has traded its warm spring weather for an October chill that has affected more than just the players' wardrobes.

Why it matters: Neither Roland Garros' signature clay courts nor a standard tennis ball is weather-resistant, and the altered interplay between the two has required players to adapt on the fly.

  • The "clay" is actually a 0.08-inch layer of crushed brick atop a limestone and gravel foundation. Due to the increased elasticity and friction, balls bounce higher and spin more on clay than other playing surfaces — but damper weather mitigates those effects.
  • The ball is simply subjected to the laws of physics, whereby colder weather decreases its kinetic energy and increases air density, causing it to bounce less and travel slower.

The big picture: Rafael Nadal is the greatest clay court player ever, going 12-0 in French Open finals thanks to a lethal combination of elite athleticism and the world's best topspin shot.

  • Yes, but: Those two advantages are somewhat neutralized by cold weather, meaning the preternaturally talented Spaniard will need to reach deeper into his bag of tricks to earn a 13th win at Roland Garros.

What to watch: Nadal sits one Grand Slam shy of tying Roger Federer's record mark of 20, and he's two wins from reaching the final."The later in the year, the lower the bounces. You have a slower court, slower balls, heavier conditions over all. Rafa doesn't like that. He likes a sunny, dry day and a high bounce."

Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova, via NYTToday's slate:

  • Men's QF: No. 12 Diego Schwartzman vs. No. 3 Dominic Thiem (8:25am ET); No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. Jannik Sinner (11:20am)
  • Women's QF: No. 3 Elina Svitolina vs. Nadia Podoroska (7:15am ET); Iga Świątek vs. Martina Trevisan (10:05am)

Pre-match reading:

Hans Nichols
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama on Trump's actions in office: "Yes, it is racist."

Michelle Obama is making her closing argument for Joe Biden this morning, arguing that President Trump has mismanaged the pandemic while "stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans."

The big picture: In a video message, the former first lady, who remains wildly popular in the Democratic party, testifies to Biden's personal qualities while sharply criticizing Trump's handling of the racial unrest that has been roiling the country. .

  • Trump is "lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs… whipping up violence and intimidation," Obama said.
  • "So what the president is doing is, once again, patently false… it’s morally wrong… and yes, it is racist. But that doesn’t mean it won’t work." 

Why it matters: Michelle motivates voters across the Democratic party and was a cut above other speakers at the Democratic convention in August, generating 5 times as much social interaction than any other speaker, including former president Barack Obama, according to Axios' Neal Rothchild.

Flashback: In late August, Obama said that there was "systemic racism" coming from both the White House and elsewhere in the country, when she addressed the racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

What she's saying: On the pandemic, Obama said "it didn’t have to be like this," and claimed that "so many other countries aren’t experiencing this level of extended suffering and uncertainty."

  • She called Trump "a man who knew how deadly this virus is, but who lied to us, and told us it would just disappear… who, in the greatest crisis of our lifetimes, doubled down on division and resentment…"
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 35,527,480 — Total deaths: 1,044,882 — Total recoveries: 24,783,272Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 7,459,102 — Total deaths: 210,196 — Total recoveries: 2,935,142 — Total tests: 108,831,227Map.
  3. Politics: Trump, still infected with the coronavirus, says: "Maybe I'm immune" — Biden "wasn't surprised Trump got coronavirus" — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  4. Health: CDC acknowledges airborne COVID-19 spreadThe coronavirus is in control.
  5. Business: Regal Cinemas to temporarily close all theatersMarkets are unfazed by Trump uncertainty — Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

How the U.S. economy powered through Q3

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. economy was resilient in the third quarter, with sales and growth powering higher despite the persistent coronavirus pandemic, increased uncertainty about the future and Congress' inability to pass another spending package to help struggling small businesses and unemployed workers.

Driving the news: Bank of America on Monday revised its third quarter growth forecast to 33%, up from 27%, and just below Goldman Sachs’ recently revised forecast for a 35% jump, up from 30%.

