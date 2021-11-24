"Battlefield 2042" has a lot of fixes coming

"Battlefield 2042" will get at least two "major" updates in the weeks to come, with the first rolling out tomorrow.

Why it matters: The launch of "Battlefield 2042" has been bumpy, thanks to a mix of missing features, bugs and other performance problems.

EA DICE wrote on its site that "a further, substantial" update will arrive in December. "We are also working on another update that we are looking to deploy in advance of the Holidays."

Among the issues it's looking to fix in those updates: server stability, balance for the game's gunplay and map fixes, as well as improvements to user interface, progression and matchmaking.

On Steam, thousands of players have left negative reviews, making it one of the platform's worst-reviewed games.

The big picture: Even high-profile modern games still have bad launches that can potentially improve over time.