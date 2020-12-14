Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Battery with more nickel could be an electric vehicle breakthrough

Ina Fried, author of Login

Battery researcher Jie Xiao. Photo: Andrea Starr/Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

A new battery material design relying on more nickel could lead to electric vehicle power systems that are cheaper and offer greater range.

Why it matters: Today's batteries are often bulky and expensive, provide limited range and rely on rare materials that are often sourced from conflict-torn regions.

Details:

  • The new design, developed by researchers at the Energy Department's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington, improves on current lithium-ion batteries through the use of a single crystal, nickel-rich cathode.
  • The researchers estimate that the single-crystal, nickel-rich cathode packs at least 25% more energy than the lithium-ion batteries used in today’s electric vehicles.
  • The findings were published on Friday in the journal Science.

What's next: Battery researcher Jie Xiao said it’ll likely take around five years for the tech to come to market.



Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 11 mins ago - Economy & Business

No one has cracked the bull market IPO code

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The 2020 unicorn IPO stampede has hit a speedbump, with gaming platform Roblox postponing its IPO until early 2021, and fintech Affirm likely to do the same.

What to know: Neither delay reflects soft investor interest or other concerns about the underlying businesses. Instead, they're about broader IPO market issues.


Fadel Allassan
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Fears mount of potential violence as Electoral College casts its votes

Trump supporters at a "Stop the Steal" rally at the Michigan Capitol in November. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky.

Rhetoric by President Trump and his allies seeking to undermine the integrity of the election is fueling potential violence against public servants, with fears running especially high as the Electoral College meets Monday to further cement Joe Biden's victory.

Driving the news: As Michigan electors meet on Monday to hand Biden his 16 electoral votes, state Senate and House offices will be closed due to “credible threats of violence,” according to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R).


Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - World

Investigation identifies Russian officers who tailed Navalny before poisoning

Alexei Navalny. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

An undercover team working for Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) followed opposition leader Alexei Navalny on more than 30 trips to and from Moscow since 2017 before he was poisoned in August, according to a bombshell investigation led by Bellingcat.

Why it matters: The Kremlin has denied having any role in the poisoning of Navalny, who is one of the most prominent domestic critics of President Vladimir Putin. But an analysis of "voluminous telecom and travel data" by Bellingcat suggests the poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok “was mandated at the highest echelons of the Kremlin."



