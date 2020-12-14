Battery with more nickel could be an electric vehicle breakthrough

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Battery researcher Jie Xiao. Photo: Andrea Starr/Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
A new battery material design relying on more nickel could lead to electric vehicle power systems that are cheaper and offer greater range.
Why it matters: Today's batteries are often bulky and expensive, provide limited range and rely on rare materials that are often sourced from conflict-torn regions.
Details:
- The new design, developed by researchers at the Energy Department's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington, improves on current lithium-ion batteries through the use of a single crystal, nickel-rich cathode.
- The researchers estimate that the single-crystal, nickel-rich cathode packs at least 25% more energy than the lithium-ion batteries used in today’s electric vehicles.
- The findings were published on Friday in the journal Science.
What's next: Battery researcher Jie Xiao said it’ll likely take around five years for the tech to come to market.