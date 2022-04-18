Loan commitment could bump U.S. battery market

The U.S. Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office (LPO) on Monday announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to expand production capacity for a critical minerals plant in Louisiana.

Why it matters: The loan, if finalized, would mark the first in more than a decade from the office's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) program.

It would also be ATVM's first loan to support a supply chain manufacturing project, the LPO said.

What's happening: The loan would expand the production capacity at the Syrah Vidalia Facility, in Vidalia, Louisiana.

The facility is owned by Syrah Technologies, LLC, a subsidiary of an Australian firm.

The expansion would enable the Vidalia Facility to produce more graphite-based active anode material for EV batteries.

Of note: Graphite for the facility would be sourced from a mining and processing operation in Balama, Mozambique, which is also owned and controlled by Syrah Technologies’ parent-owner, LPO said.

This would make the Syrah Vidalia Facility the first vertically integrated, large-scale producer of active anode material outside of China.

Requests for comment from the Department of Energy and Syrah were not immediately returned.

