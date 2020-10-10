22 mins ago - Science

A bat signal for pandemics

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

A researcher holds up a wrinkle-lipped free-tailed bat in Thailand. Photo: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

A new study makes the case for more research to understand how bats are connected to emerging infectious diseases.

Why it matters: Bats have been the likely animal reservoir for a number of emerging viruses, including the novel coronavirus. Better understanding the role they play in disease ecology could help us head off the next pandemic.

How it works: The bat immune system limits virus-induced inflammation, which may allow them to tolerate more viruses than other mammals, researchers note in the new paper, published in Science.

  • Combine that with their dense population and highly social behavior — which puts them in contact with humans — and bats seem to be the perfect animal agents for viral spillovers.

Yes, but: "We seem to be lacking really strong, compelling evidence that the viruses of bats are more diverse or more prone to infect humans or more dangerous when they do infect humans than viruses of other animals," Daniel Streicker, a vampire bat researcher at the University of Glasgow and co-author of the study, told the New York Times.

  • To answer that question, the researchers argue, we need to create a "meta-network" of bat research that includes geneticists, immunologists and ecologists who can better understand how bats and their viruses interact with humans.

The bottom line: New human diseases almost always start with animals, and until we know better, bats should be the first on the list.

Axios
17 hours ago - Health

Fauci: We had a superspreader event at the White House

Photo: Aeme Jennings/AFP via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CBS News Radio on Friday that the "data speak for themselves," there was "a superspreader event at the White House."

Driving the news: Several people who attended the White House's Rose Garden celebration for the introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett have tested positive for the coronavirus, including President Trump. Photos and video from the event show that few in attendance wore masks.

Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Chris Christie released from hospital.
  2. Health: U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus casesHow genes might predict the risk for severe COVID-19.
  3. Business: As job losses continue, doubts are rising about unemployment data.
  4. Poll: 26% of Americans know someone who went to work while sick.
  5. Sports: Guidelines may have caused college football's sloppy start.
Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham refuses to take COVID test for Senate debate in SC

Graham talks with reporters in the Dirksen Senate Office Building. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) refused to take a COVID-19 test as demanded by his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, forcing organizers of Friday's U.S. Senate debate to change the format at the last minute.

Why it matters: If Graham were to test positive for the virus it could delay confirmation hearings on Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

