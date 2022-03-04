Basketball Africa League starts first season without a bubble

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Basketball Africa League, jointly operated by the NBA and FIBA, begins its second season Saturday in Dakar, Senegal.

Why it matters: The inaugural season in 2020 was canceled due to COVID and last year's debut was condensed and bubbled. Finally, the BAL will go off as planned.

Details: 12 teams from 12 countries — split in two conferences — will play 38 games over the next three months in Senegal, Egypt and Rwanda, with games broadcast on ESPN+ and ESPN News.

Sahara Conference: US Monastir (Tunisia), DUC Dakar (Senegal), REG (Rwanda), AS Salé (Morocco), SLAC (Guinea), Ferroviário da Beira (Mozambique)

US Monastir (Tunisia), DUC Dakar (Senegal), REG (Rwanda), AS Salé (Morocco), SLAC (Guinea), Ferroviário da Beira (Mozambique) Nile Conference: Zamalek (Egypt), Petro de Luanda (Angola), Cape Town Tigers (South Africa), Cobra Sport (South Sudan), FAP (Cameroon), Espoir Fukash (DR Congo)

Fun fact: Eight-year NBA veteran Ty Lawson is playing for US Monastir, the first former NBA player to join the BAL.

The big picture: The NBA has hosted Basketball Without Borders camps in Africa since 2003, opened a league office in South Africa in 2010 and built a youth training academy in Senegal in 2017. This is the next step in growing the African pipeline.

Each BAL team will feature one teen from the academy, which has already seen 19 men's and women's players commit to D-I schools.

Zoom out: 22 current NBA players were born in 11 African countries, including MVP favorite Joel Embiid (Cameroon).

