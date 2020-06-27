Bill Barr forms task force to address "anti-government extremists"

Attorney General Bill Barr announced Friday he will create a task force to address "anti-government extremists," as protests continue over police brutality and systemic racism.

Why it matters: The establishment of the task force further escalates federal law enforcement's response to violence that sometimes emerges amid otherwise peaceful demonstrations.

What he's saying: "Among other lawless conduct, these extremists have violently attacked police officers and other government officials, destroyed public and private property, and threatened innocent people," Barr wrote.

"Although these extremists profess a variety of ideologies, they are united in their opposition to the core constitutional values of a democratic society governed by law. ...Some pretend to profess a message of freedom and progress, but they are in fact forces of anarchy, destruction, and coercion."

Barr specifically called out Boogaloo, a radical right-wing group, and Antifa, a far-left-leaning group.

In an interview with NPR this week, Barr said the Justice Department has “approximately 300 investigations” across the U.S., with some involving individuals who identify as Antifa.

The state of play: The task force will be led by Craig Carpenito, U.S. attorney for New Jersey, and Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, as well as representatives from the FBI and federal prosecutor offices across the country, according to Barr's memo.

The group will share data with local law enforcement, provide training and resources to local authorities and help prosecute anti-government extremists.

