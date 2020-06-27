1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Bill Barr forms task force to address "anti-government extremists"

Attorney General Bill Barr. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr announced Friday he will create a task force to address "anti-government extremists," as protests continue over police brutality and systemic racism.

Why it matters: The establishment of the task force further escalates federal law enforcement's response to violence that sometimes emerges amid otherwise peaceful demonstrations.

What he's saying: "Among other lawless conduct, these extremists have violently attacked police officers and other government officials, destroyed public and private property, and threatened innocent people," Barr wrote.

  • "Although these extremists profess a variety of ideologies, they are united in their opposition to the core constitutional values of a democratic society governed by law. ...Some pretend to profess a message of freedom and progress, but they are in fact forces of anarchy, destruction, and coercion."
  • Barr specifically called out Boogaloo, a radical right-wing group, and Antifa, a far-left-leaning group.
  • In an interview with NPR this week, Barr said the Justice Department has “approximately 300 investigations” across the U.S., with some involving individuals who identify as Antifa.

The state of play: The task force will be led by Craig Carpenito, U.S. attorney for New Jersey, and Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, as well as representatives from the FBI and federal prosecutor offices across the country, according to Barr's memo.

  • The group will share data with local law enforcement, provide training and resources to local authorities and help prosecute anti-government extremists.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 9,835,807 — Total deaths: 495,020 — Total recoveries — 4,972,750Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m ET: 2,467,874 — Total deaths: 125,039 — Total recoveries: 670,809 — Total tested: 29,810,767Map.
  3. Public health: Why coronavirus contact tracing is failing.
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  5. Immigration: Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers amid coronavirus.
Politics & Policy

The cities that are already defunding the police

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

"Defund the police" became a rallying cry for many people on the left almost overnight — but it's also having a real impact as cities move quickly to slash their police department budgets.

Driving the news: In the aftermath of the protests over the killing of George Floyd, city leaders are calling to cut law enforcement budgets or reallocate funds in at least 19 U.S. cities, according to Local Progress, which pushes for racial and economic justice and is tracking the issue in real-time.

Health

Why coronavirus contact tracing is failing

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Government virus expert Anthony Fauci told reporters in a press briefing on Friday that contact tracing efforts to contain the coronavirus are "not working."

Why it matters: Without a vaccine, contact tracing of cases is the best tool available to stem the spread of an outbreak. But understaffed public health agencies, privacy concerns, disappointing technology, and the sheer size of the pandemic are limiting the technique's effectiveness.

