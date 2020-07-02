7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ousted former U.S. attorney for SDNY to testify before House Judiciary Committee

Berman in October 2019 in New York City. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Geoffrey Berman, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, is scheduled to testify to the House Judiciary Committee next week on the circumstances of his forced resignation, Politico reports, citing a congressional aide.

Why it matters: As the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, Berman oversaw high-profile cases that worried and angered President Trump and his inner circle, including an investigation into his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. His removal has prompted allegations by Democrats that Attorney General Bill Barr has politicized the Justice Department under President Trump.

Catch up quick: Berman's ouster drew national attention after he disputed a Friday night statement from Attorney General Bill Barr that claimed he would be stepping down and that Trump would nominate SEC chairman Jay Clayton to replace him.

  • Berman arrived at work the next day, prompting the attorney general to release a letter informing him that President Trump had fired him at Barr's request.
  • Trump told reporters that day that he was not involved in the decision to fire Berman, saying: "Well that's all up to the attorney general. Attorney General Barr is working on that. That's his department, not my department. But we have a very capable attorney general, so that's really up to him. I'm not involved."
  • Berman eventually agreed to resign after Barr said that he would be replaced in an acting capacity by a top deputy at the SDNY, rather than a political appointee.

What's next: The hearing on July 9 will be a closed-door, transcribed interview, Politico reports. Barr himself plans to testify before the committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28.

Mike AllenMargaret Harding McGill
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Judiciary plans back-to-back blockbuster hearings

Photos: Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) is lining up back-to-back blockbuster hearings right before the August exodus.

The state of play: The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google will testify as part of the committee's antitrust investigation, N.Y. Times columnist Kara Swisher first reported. Axios is told that, with negotiations continuing over document production, the date being discussed is July 27 with the CEOs expected to appear remotely. The next day, July 28, Attorney General Bill Barr will appear for an oversight hearing that will include grilling on Lafayette Park, Mueller and more.

Rashaan Ayesh
Jun 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bill Barr forms task force to address "anti-government extremists"

Attorney General Bill Barr. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr announced Friday he will create a task force to address "anti-government extremists," as protests continue over police brutality and systemic racism.

Why it matters: The establishment of the task force further escalates federal law enforcement's response to violence that sometimes emerges amid otherwise peaceful demonstrations.

Axios
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Stimulus outlook takes a hit even as coronavirus cases skyrocket

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic is getting worse, and the question is whether the economic recovery will go with it.

Why it matters: America adding 7.5 million jobs over the last two months pales in comparison to 20+ million lost over the two months prior.

