Barclays, BlackRock and Morgan Stanley traders catch coronavirus

Dion Rabouin

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

BlackRock, Morgan Stanley and Barclays have all undertaken "deep cleaning" procedures at various offices in the New York City area after traders at the firms tested positive for COVID-19.

What they're saying: BlackRock and Barclays said an infected person worked in their respective offices in Manhattan, while the Morgan Stanley employee worked at the company's purchase office.

What's next: Following the media reports from Bloomberg, Reuters, and CNBC, employees at other financial institutions told Axios that some employees have been told to work from home, but the trading staff is still being asked to come into the office.

  • Trading on the floor is still a necessity for many banks because of the required high-speed technology and tight regulatory oversight. But some, including JPMorgan and Bank of America, have been working to set up contingency plans, Reuters' Imani Moise reported.

Courtenay BrownRashaan Ayesh

Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade in a $13 billion deal

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Morgan Stanley is buying E*Trade Financial, the company known for helping everyday Americans manage their money, in a $13 billion all-stock deal, the investment bank said Thursday.

Why it matters: The deal signals Morgan Stanley's desire to bulk up in wealth management, a strong profit arm of its business model. As the WSJ notes, Wall Street banks have been looking for steadier sources of revenue, now that "postcrisis regulations and a long period of eerie calm in the markets" have taken a toll on profits.

Feb 20, 2020 - Economy & Business
Ina Fried

Tech giants promise to pay hourly workers while employees telecommute

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Twitter all told Axios on Thursday night that they plan to pay their hourly workers regular wages even as they encourage many of their staff to work from home, reducing their on-site support staffing needs.

Why it matters: While many tech employees can do their jobs remotely, large companies also have support staff that do everything from cooking their meals to driving shuttles and cleaning the office. Those workers can't do their jobs remotely, and it was not initially clear how the coronavirus response would affect them.

Mar 6, 2020 - Health
Courtenay Brown

More firms throw weight behind new Wall-Street backed stock exchange

Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are joining the list of banks, brokerages and trading firms that back the Members Exchange, or "MEMX" — a new stock exchange that says it will go live in July and challenge incumbent exchanges by charging lower fees.

Why it matters: MEMX, which is still awaiting regulatory approval from the SEC, could be a formidable competitor to the entrenched "big three" stock exchanges.

Feb 20, 2020 - Economy & Business