44 mins ago - Economy & Business

Banks are paying record low interest and charging record high fees

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from Bankrate; Chart: Axios Visuals

The average yield bank customers get for interest-bearing checking accounts tied a record low of 0.04% this year — yet fees for having such an account and the minimum balance required to avoid such fees both rose to record highs, according to Bankrate’s 2020 checking account and ATM fee study.

The state of play: The average fee for insufficient funds rose 0.3% to $33.47, also the highest it has been in the 23-year history of the annual study.

Yes, but: There was some good news for consumers.

  • The total average cost of using out-of-network ATMs decreased slightly, down 8 cents to $4.64, the lowest since 2016.
  • Average monthly fees hit a six-year low of $5.27.
  • 47% of accounts that don't pay interest were free.

48 mins ago - Economy & Business

Bond investors see brighter days

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

U.S. government bonds could breakout further after yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked up to their highest since early June last week.

But, but, but: Strategists say this move is about an improving outlook for economic growth rather than just inflation.

Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: The swing states where the pandemic is raging. Ex-FDA chief: Pence campaigning after COVID exposure puts others at risk — Mark Meadows: "We are not going to control the pandemic"
  2. Health: 13 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week — U.S. reports over 80,000 new cases for second consecutive day.
  3. Education: The dangerous instability of school re-openings.
  4. World: Australian city to exit one of world's longest lockdowns — In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe
  5. Media: Fox News president and several hosts advised to quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure
  6. Nonprofit: Rockefeller Foundation commits $1 billion for COVID-19 recovery
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The dangerous instability of school re-openings

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Schools across the country have flip-flopped between in-person and remote learning — and that instability is taking a toll on students' ability to learn and their mental health.

The big picture: While companies were able to set long timelines for their return, schools — under immense political and social strain — had to rush to figure out how to reopen. The cobbled-together approach has hurt students, parents and teachers alike.

