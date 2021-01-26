Sign up for our daily briefing

Bankruptcy filings hit decade-high last year

Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Bankruptcy filings hit a decade-high last year — though, by one measure, they eclipsed the financial crisis high.

The big picture: 7% of companies that filed for bankruptcy had over $1 billion in liabilities, the highest share in at least 10 years, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

What they’re saying: The energy and consumer sectors saw the bulk of filings, with the pandemic slamming “companies that relied on consumer spending and those in the energy industry that suffered a historic downturn in oil prices,” researchers wrote.

Torey Van Oot, author of Twin Cities
Jan 25, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Food delivery demand soared in the Twin Cities in 2020

Data: Second Measure; Chart: Axios Visuals

Local spending on food delivery spiked in 2020 compared with 2018 sales, according to consumer data analytics company Second Measure.

Behind the numbers: Delivery and takeout have been a lifeline for restaurants during pandemic closures, but complaints about the cost of using the popular services have prompted Minneapolis, St. Paul and Edina to temporarily cap the fees apps charge restaurants.

Courtenay BrownFelix Salmon
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Reddit traders look to pummel Wall Street's old guard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Reddit traders are taking on Wall Street pros at their own game with this basic mantra: Stocks will always go up.

Why it matters: Their trades — egged on in Reddit threads — have played a role in historic market activity in recent days.

Neal RothschildSara Fischer
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The week the Trump show ended

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Donald Trump was eclipsed in media attention last week by President Biden for the first time since Trump took office, according to viewership data on the internet, on social media and on cable news.

Why it matters: After Trump crowded out nearly every other news figure and topic for five years, momentum of the new administration took hold last week and the former president retreated, partly by choice and partly by being forced off the big platforms.

