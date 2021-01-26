Bankruptcy filings hit decade-high last year

Bankruptcy filings hit a decade-high last year — though, by one measure, they eclipsed the financial crisis high.

The big picture: 7% of companies that filed for bankruptcy had over $1 billion in liabilities, the highest share in at least 10 years, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

What they’re saying: The energy and consumer sectors saw the bulk of filings, with the pandemic slamming “companies that relied on consumer spending and those in the energy industry that suffered a historic downturn in oil prices,” researchers wrote.

