Gambling on worthless stock

If stock trading is the new sports betting, then the best kind of stock to gamble with is a stock that's guaranteed to end up being wiped out entirely.

The big picture: Bankrupt companies like Hertz, Whiting Petroleum and JC Penney are great gambling vehicles for low-information bettors. Much like bitcoin, they have no intrinsic value; their share price is therefore simply a reflection of short-term flows and manias.

By the numbers: Hertz rose from 83 cents per share on the morning of June 4 to as much as $5.85 per share in the afternoon of June 8. Whiting Petroleum closed on June 4 at 85 cents; on June 8 it closed at $3.48. JC Penney rose from 21 cents per share on June 5 to 67 cents the following trading day.

  • The buyers were not making sophisticated bets that the equity of these companies might somehow have residual value post-bankruptcy. (It won't.)
  • Instead, they were playing a game of "how long can you hold on to a rising stock with a fundamental value of $0 before it crashes."

My thought bubble: Day trading bankrupt penny stocks is a bit like buying lottery tickets. So long as you know the risk involved, it can be a fun way to dream of riches while (ideally) leaving your long-term retirement investments untouched.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 7,432,727 — Total deaths: 418,052 — Total recoveries — 3,505,535Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,009,238 — Total deaths: 113,341 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: Retracted coronavirus studies are threatening trust in scientific data.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. Economy: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: "We can’t shut down the economy again."
Concerns grow over damage to public's trust in COVID-19 science

A recent spate of problems with some coronavirus studies combined with top-level miscommunication about the virus is raising concern that people's trust in scientific data and scientists may falter.

Why it matters: Without trust in science, people can't make informed decisions about the risk of getting COVID-19, treatments for it and any potential future vaccines, public health experts warn.

A national crisis of institutional legitimacy

America's institutions are failing to command the respect they need to be effective.

Why it matters: A wave of discontent with institutions that started at the federal level has now metastasized to encompass almost every center of power in the country, from the media to technology to sports, retail, and — most visibly — the police.

