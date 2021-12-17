Sign up for our daily briefing

Bank of England surprises investors with interest rate hike

The Bank of England in London on Dec. 16, 2021. Photo: Tolga Akmen/Getty Images

The Bank of England is giving investors whiplash. Last month, it didn’t hike rates when it had been widely expected to — and on Thursday it raised rates despite not being expected to.

Why it matters: Like the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pivot on Wednesday, the U.K. central bank's move shows that doing battle against inflation is priority number one.

  • With cases of the Omicron variant surging and U.K. businesses like theaters and shops self-closing, bank watchers had scaled back their expectations for liftoff.

The big picture: The BoE is officially the first major central bank to hike rates from rock-bottom pandemic-era levels.

  • Its decision, despite the emerging Omicron concerns, shows that "the BoE worries more about the risks of a 6% inflation peak feeding into wage pressures than it does about the likely large hit to consumer spending next year or Omicron risks,” wrote BofA analysts in a research note.

Worth noting: Hours before the BoE announced its decision, U.K. PMI data hit that showed weakening economic activity so far this month.

  • "Today's PMI fall may presage a growth hit that could raise unemployment," BofA analysts wrote. "Higher inflation will squeeze real incomes more, crimping demand growth. January could see growth worries rise as Omicron spreads elsewhere."

The bottom line: The decision leaves room for the bank to take it slow. The uplift was just 0.15%, and the bank’s statement indicates it may not continue hikes at its next few meetings.

Caitlin Owens
Updated 58 mins ago - Health

New York City braces for another coronavirus surge

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New York City — America's original pandemic epicenter — is displaying warning signs of yet another drastic surge of the virus, this time likely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Given how quickly the variant appears to spread, New York's experience is likely going to soon be replicated around the country. But this time, the city has the benefit of an above-average vaccination rate to help it avoid becoming a worst-case scenario.

Kate Marino
Dec 15, 2021 - Economy & Business

Fed sees interest rate hikes in 2022

Gold plated seal inside the Federal Reserve System's Eccles Building. Photo: Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday a plan to shorten the amount of time it's going to take to bring its emergency bond market purchases to an end — the so-called "taper."

The big picture: These purchases helped stabilize the Treasury bond market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, shoring up investor confidence and ultimately allowing stocks to begin their sharp rise.

Hope King
14 hours ago - Economy & Business

Reopening plans sputter

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

An upswing in COVID-19 cases and persistent fears of spread are puncturing reopening plans — just as they were taking off.

Driving the news: Producers have canceled theater performances, both on and off Broadway.

