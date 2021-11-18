Sign up for our daily briefing

Bank of England's interest rates intrigue

Photo: Simon Dawson/Getty Images

The Bank of England might finally, really be the first major central bank to raise interest rates from the pandemic era's rock bottom levels.

Flashback: The BoE was widely expected to pull the trigger at its November meeting. It didn’t.

Why it matters: The world will be watching. If rate liftoff in a major economy goes smoothly — or has hiccups — it could send useful signals to other central bankers.

What’s new: Two key data points out this week.

  • Jobs grew after the U.K.’s furlough scheme — or stimulus program — ended on Sept. 30. Unemployment’s now down to 4.3% — even lower than economists expected.
  • On top of that, inflation reached 4.2% in October — a 10-year high — jumping from 3.1% in September.

“It would be a bigger surprise if at the next meeting they don’t raise rates. They pretty well telegraphed it,” Chris Gaffney, president of World Markets at TIAA Bank, tells Axios.

  • The BoE members that voted earlier this month to keep the key rate steady at 0.1% wanted to ensure that employment moved in the right direction after the end of the furlough program, he adds.

The bottom line: Naturally, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey isn’t committing to any course in advance. But he did acknowledge the labor market is “considerably tighter,” and said Tuesday’s jobs data, along with the next employment release, are critical to the bank’s thinking, Reuters reports.

  • The next jobs report will be out two days before the BoE meeting on Dec. 16.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021 - Economy & Business

Inflation turns Biden's Fed decision upside down

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Joe Biden could be the first president since Jimmy Carter who wants to make the Federal Reserve more hawkish.

Why it matters: Standard political calculus has been turned upside down this year, as the Democrats start preparing for what is certain to be a bruising 2022 midterm campaign. Instead of trying to maximize economic growth and full employment, their new priority is to ensure that inflation comes down as quickly as possible.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Nov 18, 2021
Nov 18, 2021 - Economy & Business

Inflation explained in 3 charts

Data: FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

During the 1970s, the last sustained period of inflation, economist Arthur Okun invented the misery index — the sum of inflation and unemployment.

The big picture: The index peaked at 21.2% in 1980; its low point was 5.76% in January 2020, just before the pandemic.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

