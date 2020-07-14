1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Bank CEOs brace for worsening economic scenario

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Photo: J. Lawler Duggan/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Wells Fargo swung to its first loss since the financial crisis — while JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup reported significantly lower profits from a year earlier — as the banks set aside billions of dollars more in the second quarter for loans that may go bad.

Why it matters: The cumulative $28 billion in loan loss provisions that banks have so far announced they’re reserving serves as a signal they’re preparing for a colossal wave of loan defaults as the economy slogs through a coronavirus-driven downturn.

The big picture: Quarterly results from the big banks are trickling out this week. So far, a trend has emerged: Their earnings are clipped as they buffer credit loss reserves, but those earnings are offset by stock-and-bond trading divisions that are thriving amid feverish market activity.

  • That’s not the case for Wells Fargo, which doesn't have the same exposure to the booming stock market. It reported a loss of $2.4 billion.
  • What they’re saying: “Our view of the length and severity of the economic downturn has deteriorated considerably from the assumptions used last quarter,” Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said in a press release.

Between the lines: Wells Fargo allocated $9.6 billion for potential loan losses — more than double what it put aside in the first quarter as the economy started to show signs of strain from the coronavirus-imposed lockdowns.

  • JPMorgan set aside another $10 billion, after putting reserving roughly $8 billion in the first quarter.
  • Citi put aside $8 billion, after the $7 billion it allocated in Q1.

By the numbers: At JPMorgan, the country’s biggest bank, profits fell 51% from a year earlier to $4.7 billion — dragged down by what it set aside to cover future loan losses.

  • Profits at Citi fell 73% from a year earlier — to $1.3 billionalso crimped by how much it set aside for loans possibly going bad.
  • JPMorgan’s trading arm saw record revenue, while Citi’s trading division saw revenues rise 55% from a year earlier.

The bottom line: “We still face much un­cer­tainty re­garding the fu­ture path of the econ­omy,” despite some positive economic data and government action, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a press release.

Amy Harder
Jul 9, 2020 - Economy & Business

Wall Street giants plan more active role in climate fight

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Four of America’s biggest banks are backing a new nonprofit initiative to leverage the financial sector toward achieving climate-change goals.

Driving the news: The Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) is launching a center focused on climate that will be supported by Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 13,203,571 — Total deaths: 575,201 — Total recoveries — 7,331,068Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 3,407,798 — Total deaths: 136,252 — Total recoveries: 1,031,939 — Total tested: 41,004,275Map.
  3. Politics: Biden welcomes Trump wearing mask in public but warns "it’s not enough"
  4. Public health: Four former CDC heads say Trump's undermining of agency puts lives at risk — CDC director: U.S. could get coronavirus "under control" in 4–8 weeks if all wear masks.
Bob Herman
2 hours ago - Health

Moderna's vaccine spurred immune system response to coronavirus

Moderna's stock rose 16% after hours on this news. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Healthy volunteers who took Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate appeared to generate an immune system response to the virus, and there were "no trial-limiting safety concerns," according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Why it matters: The phase one trial is still small and does not definitively determine how effective the vaccine is. But Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, which is running the trial, told the Wall Street Journal that these data make it "pretty clear that this vaccine is capable of inducing quite good [levels] of neutralizing antibodies."

